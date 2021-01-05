You are here

Going with the grain: Saudi flour mill transfer gets $540m boost
First Milling Company (MC-1) product on pallets at its manufacturing facility in Jeddah. (Courtesy MC-1)
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

Going with the grain: Saudi flour mill transfer gets $540m boost
  • Al-Raha Al-Safi Food Co has completed the acquisition of the First Milling Company (MC-1)
  • MC-1 is the largest of the four milling companies and is part of SAGO’s privatization plan of Saudi flour mills and grain silos
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia took the latest step in the privatization of the Kingdom’s flour mills with the announcement on Monday of a $540 million deal.

Al-Raha Al-Safi Food Co, consisting of Al-Mutlaq Group, Al-Safi Holding Co., Abunayyan Trading Co. and Essa Al-Ghurair Investment LLC, announced it has completed the acquisition of the First Milling Company (MC-1) for $540 million.

The deal was facilitated by the National Center for Privatization (NCP) and the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO).

MC-1 is the largest of the four milling companies and is part of SAGO’s privatization plan of Saudi flour mills and grain silos. The company was previously owned by the sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“The acquisition represents an attractive opportunity for the private sector to invest in one of the largest flour markets in the Middle East and North Africa with high and appealing growth rates, and to further boost private sector productivity and improve product quality,” said Tariq Al-Mutlaq, chairman of Al-Raha Al-Safi Food.

“The company plans to invest in human resources, technologies, and to develop innovative products that address the evolving needs and requirements of our business clients and discerning consumers in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

In September the NCP said that “the flour-milling sector is one of the targeted sectors for privatization under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 realization programs.”

The sector “enjoys the support of the relevant regulatory and executive authorities led by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ministry of Finance, and the NCP,” it added.

Privatization of flour mills was one of the first such projects in the Kingdom and is seen as a barometer for the government’s wider privatization goals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Raha Al-Safi Food Co First Milling Company (MC-1)

Saudi non-oil sector business surges to ‘highest levels in a year’

The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Price discounting and a healthy domestic market saw sentiment rise in December
JEDDAH: A recent surge in new orders has meant business conditions in the Kingdom’s non-oil sectors have risen to the highest levels in more than a year.

According to the latest monthly IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the rating for December was 57, up from 54.7 in November, and the highest level since November 2019. Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement in the sector.

“The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“According to respondents, business activity has been helped by falling COVID-19 case numbers in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite other major economies suffering a second wave. The rollout of a vaccine meanwhile led to increased optimism that demand will strengthen over the coming year,” Owen added.

The growth in December was attributed to an uptick in new business, which came after improved market demand and price discounting by companies.

The new orders were driven mainly from the domestic market, with just a modest increase in exports from overseas. In addition to new orders for work, survey respondents also reported that ongoing projects were also performing better, leading to a higher overall workload during the last month of 2020.

“On the negative side, the latest expansion did not support a rise in job numbers during December. In fact, employment fell slightly as firms diverted spending towards inputs and noted that current capacity still allowed them to clear both new and outstanding work,” Owen said.

While orders were up, the price inflation seen over the last five months leading up to December began to subside, as companies increasingly offered discounts in order to entice new customers and shift stock towards the end of the year.

Looking to 2021, expectations for the year are high, with optimism boosted by the global approval of COVID-19 vaccines and hope that business conditions will return to normal in the Kingdom.

“The degree of sentiment rose to its highest level seen throughout 2020,” the report said.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia non-oil economy

