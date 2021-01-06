You are here

  Stay cautious, urges Filipino nurse awarded British medal

Stay cautious, urges Filipino nurse awarded British medal

Stay cautious, urges Filipino nurse awarded British medal
Charito Leonardo-Romano at her house in Surrey, South East England. (Courtesy: Facebook)
MANILA: Charito Leonardo-Romano, a Philippine nurse who received a top British honor in recognition of her work during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, has urged for caution during the vaccine rollout.

Originally from Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija province, Romano has been working in the UK since 2002. She was announced as a British Empire Medal recipient last week for her service at Arbrook House Care Home in Esher, Surrey, during the COVID-19 response.

When the pandemic broke out, the health sector faced a surge in infection cases while battling limited protective gear and manpower. Romano and other caregivers agreed to work long hours with no days off for weeks to protect vulnerable residents from the virus.  

“The virus is real and it is killing people. Many have suffered because of this. So, we have to be extra careful, protect ourselves, and those around us,” she told Arab News on Tuesday.

“It’s so sad to say that I think COVID will stay a little longer because up to now not everyone has been vaccinated,” she said, adding: “The vaccine might help, the vaccine may not help, but only God knows. The best thing really is to protect each other, wear a mask as long as the virus is still there.”

She and her team have managed to keep the care home and its 42 residents free of the virus since the outbreak in March.  

“So maybe that’s one of the reasons for the award,” Romano said, adding that the recognition she received from Queen Elizabeth II was for the whole team’s effort.

“Of course, it’s a big honor not only for me but also the organization where I work, the Arbrook House in Esher. It’s a big accomplishment to our company and at the same time it will be a big representation of our country ... it’s really overwhelming,” she said.

She later learned it was her manager who nominated her.

“I think the manager and regional director have seen how we work as a team, how we commend ourselves, helping each other. Although it’s tiring to work and knowing the fact that outside your home, a lot of people are dying, we still go on.”

In September, however, Romano herself tested positive for the virus.

“I haven’t presented any symptoms at all. I was fine, I was feeling fine, I didn’t feel anything, but the test showed I was positive,” she said, adding: “It was really scary because I’ve been seeing on television fellow nurses, some of them my friends, dying due to COVID. I was so scared, I started wondering when I would develop a fever or have difficulty breathing.”

Luckily, another test after two days showed she was negative and after a quarantine with her family, she was able to return to work.

“My family were really supportive of my job role. They understand the responsibilities that I’m taking and they’re really behind me. They supported me all the way,” said the Romano, 47, whose husband is also a health worker.

On Sunday, Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello congratulated Romano, saying that she made Filipinos proud.

“Nurse Romano’s outstanding performance exemplifies the Filipino virtues at work even under the worst conditions and personal risks,” he said.

