Al-Baha governor launches housing project for Saudi citizens

Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz attended a briefing about housing projects for citizens in the region on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

  • The total number of families that benefited from the program in different regions of the Kingdom during 2020 had reached over 285,762
Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz on Tuesday handed over 100 housing units worth SR50 million ($13.3 million) to the King Abdullah Housing Complex in Al-Aqiq governorate.
The governor was also briefed about the project. It is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to ensure housing for all citizens.
The project was completed in cooperation with the King Abdullah Charitable Foundation, the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Shayq Al-Shayq, director of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s regional branch, thanked the governor for his support to the project and highlighted his ministry’s role in it development.
Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Maawi, a Housing Ministry official, said his ministry worked on the entire infrastructure of the project and spent over SR4 million.
The Kingdom is taking several measures to offer affordable housing solutions to citizens. In this regard, different programs are simultaneously working all across the Kingdom. One of those initiatives is the Housing Ministry’s Sakani program.
The total number of families that benefited from the program in different regions of the Kingdom during 2020 had reached over 285,762.
The Sakani app offers different services such as immediate reservation of residential units and plots, payment options from financing agencies, real estate consulting services, engineering designs, and issuance of building permits, etc.

Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. (AFP)
Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

  • More inoculation outlets planned across Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Thousands of people have been flocking to vaccination centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Similar dedicated medical outlets will soon be opened in all regions of the Kingdom, officials announced.
The ministry has invited all Saudis and expats to register for the vaccine through its Sehaty app. Users can apply after downloading the app via http://onelink.to/yjc3nj. They will receive a text message within 48 hours giving them an appointment date.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported nine new virus-related deaths, taking to 6,265 the total number of people in the country who had now died after contracting the virus.
There were 104 new cases recorded in the Kingdom, putting the caseload at 363,259. There were 2,239 active cases of which 364 patients were serious.
According to the ministry, 47 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, and four in Madinah.
In addition, 146 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, moving the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom up to 354,755.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 11,174,310 polymerase chain reaction tests, with 39,433 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 104 new infections on Tuesday.

• There are 2,239 active cases of which 364 patients are critical.

• With nine new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 6,265.

Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Saudi Arabia has been one of the first countries to obtain approved vaccines from leading international companies and through COVAX.

