Al-Baha governor launches housing project for Saudi citizens

Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz on Tuesday handed over 100 housing units worth SR50 million ($13.3 million) to the King Abdullah Housing Complex in Al-Aqiq governorate.
The governor was also briefed about the project. It is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to ensure housing for all citizens.
The project was completed in cooperation with the King Abdullah Charitable Foundation, the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Shayq Al-Shayq, director of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s regional branch, thanked the governor for his support to the project and highlighted his ministry’s role in it development.
Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Maawi, a Housing Ministry official, said his ministry worked on the entire infrastructure of the project and spent over SR4 million.
The Kingdom is taking several measures to offer affordable housing solutions to citizens. In this regard, different programs are simultaneously working all across the Kingdom. One of those initiatives is the Housing Ministry’s Sakani program.
The total number of families that benefited from the program in different regions of the Kingdom during 2020 had reached over 285,762.
The Sakani app offers different services such as immediate reservation of residential units and plots, payment options from financing agencies, real estate consulting services, engineering designs, and issuance of building permits, etc.
