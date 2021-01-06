10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.
- Naseej International Trading Co. sold 8,826 fractional shares at SAR 108.15 per share for a total of SAR 954,520.
- Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co.’s (SADAFCO) board of directors recommended a 30% cash dividend for the first half of fiscal year 2020-21 ended Sept. 30, 2020, at SAR 3 share, amounting to SAR 96 million.
- Al Moammar Information Systems Co.’s (MIS) board of directors approved, during their meeting on Jan. 4, 2021, the dividend policy for 2021, 2022 and 2023.
- Alkhabeer Capital, fund manager of Alkhabeer REIT Fund, received the Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) approval to increase the fund's total asset value.
- The General Secretariat of Committees for Resolution of Securities Disputes (GS-CRSD) confirmed the registration of the class action lawsuit submitted by an investor against former senior executives in Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily).
- Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development’s (Alhokair Group) 31%-owned joint venture (JV), Luxury Entertainment LLC, inaugurated its first two movie theatres in the Kingdom under Cinepolis brand.
- NCB Capital Co., the fund manager of AlAhli REIT 1, mutually terminated the contract with Holiday Inns Middle East Ltd. to operate a hotel adjacent to Alandalus Mall.
- Saudi Fisheries Co. (Alasmak) shareholders will vote, on Jan. 26, 2021, on the formation of the audit committee.
- National Agricultural Marketing Co.'s (Thimar) board of directors approved the resignation of executive member Muhammad Al-Otaibi.
- Brent crude on Wednesday gained 17 cents to reach $51.80 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 12 cents to reach $48.52/bbl.