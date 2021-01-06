You are here

Saudi real estate development law is approved

Saudi real estate development law is approved
Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved the Real Estate Development Fund law. (AFP file photo)
10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Saudi real estate development law is approved
  • Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet also approved to set up a central risk classification unit for the Ministry of Finance
Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) law.

It also approved to set up a central risk classification unit for the Ministry of Finance and another central risk classification unit for ministries and government authorities.

Moreover, the General Authority of Awqaf (AWQAF) was granted the powers to oversee endowments across the Kingdom.

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

  1. Naseej International Trading Co. sold 8,826 fractional shares at SAR 108.15 per share for a total of SAR 954,520.
  2. Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co.’s (SADAFCO) board of directors recommended a 30% cash dividend for the first half of fiscal year 2020-21 ended Sept. 30, 2020, at SAR 3 share, amounting to SAR 96 million.
  3. Al Moammar Information Systems Co.’s (MIS) board of directors approved, during their meeting on Jan. 4, 2021, the dividend policy for 2021, 2022 and 2023.
  4. Alkhabeer Capital, fund manager of Alkhabeer REIT Fund, received the Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) approval to increase the fund's total asset value.
  5. The General Secretariat of Committees for Resolution of Securities Disputes (GS-CRSD) confirmed the registration of the class action lawsuit submitted by an investor against former senior executives in Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily).
  6. Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development’s (Alhokair Group) 31%-owned joint venture (JV), Luxury Entertainment LLC, inaugurated its first two movie theatres in the Kingdom under Cinepolis brand.
  7. NCB Capital Co., the fund manager of AlAhli REIT 1, mutually terminated the contract with Holiday Inns Middle East Ltd. to operate a hotel adjacent to Alandalus Mall.
  8. Saudi Fisheries Co. (Alasmak) shareholders will vote, on Jan. 26, 2021, on the formation of the audit committee.
  9. National Agricultural Marketing Co.'s (Thimar) board of directors approved the resignation of executive member Muhammad Al-Otaibi.
  10. Brent crude on Wednesday gained 17 cents to reach $51.80 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 12 cents to reach $48.52/bbl.
