Shares of 5 firms hit 52-week high
Two cement companies saw increases of up to 32%. (File/Shutterstock)
Shares of five firms, including Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) and Halwani Bros. Co., hit their highest levels in 52 weeks today, Jan. 5, data compiled by Argaam showed.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has granted a financial technology experimental permit (ExPermit) to Sarwa to experiment robo-advisory service.

Under the permit, Sarwa will experiment with the robo-advisory service, allowing clients to get advice on securities or investment schemes through direct access to automated online platforms (or application).

Moreover, the company will offer automated online discretionary investment management, where clients can automatically make investments through the platform or the application by giving its management the responsibility to invest on the client’s behalf, within parameters and mandates agreed with the client, on an ongoing basis.

The permit coincides with the beginning of ExPermit for the third batch of FinTech innovations, announced Nov. 25, 2019, with respect to securities businesses that fall under its supervision.

