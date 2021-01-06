You are here

Grammy Awards shift to March due to pandemic conditions
The 2021 Grammy Awards will broadcast in March. (AFP)
Updated 06 January 2021
NEW YORK: The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month in Los Angeles and will broadcast in March due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in the city. 

The annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to March 14, according to a joint statement released Tuesday from the Recording Academy and CBS, which broadcasts the ceremony. The statement said the decision was reached “after thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear.”

“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do,” read the statement from Recording Academy interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr., CBS executive Jack Sussman and Grammys executive producer Ben Winston.

“We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding,” they added. 

Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show,” read the statement from Recording Academy interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr., CBS executive Jack Sussman and Grammys executive producer Ben Winston.

“We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 11,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40% of the deaths in California. It is the third state to reach the 25,000 death count.

An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state’s 40 million residents. County health officials fear the incoming Christmas and New Year’s surge.

The new Grammys date coincides with the scheduled hosting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which is typically held at another downtown Los Angeles venue, the Shrine Auditorium. That show honors the best performances in film and television.

“The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyoncé is leading contender with nine nominations. She scored nominations for song and record of the year with “Black Parade,” which she released on Juneteenth, while “Savage" — her No. 1 collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion — picked up bids for record of the year, best rap song and best rap performance.

Beyoncé’s “Black Is King,” which aired on Disney+, is nominated for best music film while “Brown Skin Girl,” a song dedicated to dark- and brown-skinned women, is nominated for best music video. Her daughter Blue Ivy Carter sings on “Brown Skin Girl” and also earned a Grammy nomination.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles.

Since the pandemic, a number of awards show were postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. The BET Awards was the first major awards show during the pandemic and was a success thanks to its artsy, highly produced, well-crafted pre-taped performances. The MTV Video Music Awards featured Lady Gaga winning awards and performing onsite in a mask, and the Latin Grammys pre-taped several performances the week of the show, handing out some of its awards to the winners who attended the show.

Performers at the upcoming Grammys will be announced at a later date.

DUBAI: Emirati entrepreneur and talk show host Anas Bukhash’s series “#ABTalks” has been making waves online. 

The show, which airs once a week on YouTube, invites celebrities, influencers, public figures and entrepreneurs for a conversation that focuses on their personal lives.

Bukhash told Arab News that the series aims to show “the human behind the title.” 

“I think we are missing this kind of content everywhere in the world, not only here in the Middle East, and that’s why it’s celebrated,” he said. 

Bukhash developed the concept of the show four years ago. He pitched it to an organization that planned to air it on TV, but “that didn’t work out,” he said. So, he turned to the digital marketing agency Bukhash Brothers, which he founded in 2014 along with his siblings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“The moment I had a strong multimedia team, I was like, OK, now I can do a show my way, with my rules, and the things that I want to deliver,” he said.

In more than 50 episodes over the past two years, Bukhash has interviewed a long list of guests, including Saudi actor Muhannad Al-Hamdi, Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen, Tunisian actress and model Rym Breidy, US-Iraqi beauty mogul Mona Kattan, Egyptian actress and model Tara Emad and American-Belarusian entrepreneur Gary Lee. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Interviewees sometimes get emotional, which Bukhash believes is healthy because they “celebrate themselves being vulnerable.” 

“If somebody cried in front of you, that means their soul is naked,” he said.

“Crying is a very personal thing for all of us. You don’t just cry everyday in front of everybody. So, when somebody allows you to get to that core, I find it a huge compliment to the show. They are brave to show that much emotion.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And if the tables were to turn, and Bukhash was a guest on “#ABTalks”?

“I would love to discuss fatherhood. Becoming a father was a milestone. I think that played with my heart. It changed a lot of things. It softened me,” he said.

Meanwhile, other public figures Bukhash would like to interview include South African comedian Trevor Noah, Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan. 

