UK’s ‘Herculean’ coronavirus vaccine target can be achieved, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating around 14 million people by mid-February. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

  British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating around 14 million people by mid-February
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “Herculean” aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable people against COVID-19 by the middle of next month is achievable, his vaccine minister said on Wednesday.
Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers – around 14 million people – by mid-February.
Asked if it was achievable to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of February and 2 million vaccinations each week by the end of this month, Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said it was.
“It is a Herculean effort,” he told Sky, adding that it was stretching but deliverable. He said that 1/4 of people over 80 years old had been vaccinated with their first shot.

Updated 10 min 5 sec ago
AFP

  The worst-hit state is Pahang, where over 21,000 have been evacuated in recent days
  Residents of another cut-off village swam through floodwaters about 1.8 meters deep as they sought to obtain supplies of fresh water and food
Updated 10 min 5 sec ago
AFP
KAMPUNG SEMENTH, Malaysia: Malaysian villagers were evacuated in an excavator while others swam through deep waters Wednesday as the number forced from their homes by floods rose to more than 28,000 with at least four dead.
Flooding hits the country’s east coast during the rainy season annually and regularly results in mass evacuations, but people in some areas say this year’s are the worst in decades.
The worst-hit state is Pahang, where over 21,000 have been evacuated in recent days, with almost 4,000 forced from their homes in Johor and thousands more in other states, according to the social welfare department.
Four deaths have so far been reported in Pahang and Johor.
On Wednesday a group villagers was evacuated from the small settlement of Kampung Sementeh in Pahang, which has been cut off by the floods, in an excavator, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
A pregnant woman and a sick elderly lady were among a handful of residents sitting in the raised shovel of the machine as it drove along a flooded road, while others hung off the cab.
Residents of another cut-off village swam through floodwaters about six feet (1.8 meters) deep as they sought to obtain supplies of fresh water and food.
“It has been raining for three days, food is running low, some shops are closed,” factory worker Juzaili Mat Zain, 44, who helped organize the excavator evacuation from Kampung Sementeh, told AFP.
“There are no government boats or heavy trucks to help.”
Electricity had been cut off in the village and some houses were inundated, he added.
Resident Ahmad Saad Mohamad, 48, said it was the area’s worst floods for four decades.
“We are disappointed and angry,” he told AFP. “It has been three days and there has been no government aid.”
This year’s floods come against the backdrop of a worsening coronavirus outbreak, with some fearful they could be exposed to Covid-19 in crowded relief centers.
The government insists it has taken steps to prevent the virus spreading, including ordering officials to screen evacuated villagers.

