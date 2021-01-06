You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections
Indonesia’s total coronavirus number is now at 788,402, the highest in Southeast Asia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y3qpf

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections
  • Indonesia has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with 8,854 new cases, bringing the total number to 788,402, according to data from the country’s COVID-19 task force.
It also reported 187 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 23,296. Indonesia has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

Related

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain
World
Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain
Indonesia minister arrested over coronavirus pandemic aid corruption
World
Indonesia minister arrested over coronavirus pandemic aid corruption

Impasse over WHO virus mission ‘not just a visa issue’: China

Impasse over WHO virus mission ‘not just a visa issue’: China
Updated 32 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Impasse over WHO virus mission ‘not just a visa issue’: China

Impasse over WHO virus mission ‘not just a visa issue’: China
  • International health experts were expected to arrive in China this week for a highly politicized visit to explore the beginnings of the virus
  • The sensitive mission has been beset by delays and politics
Updated 32 min 51 sec ago
AFP
BEIJING: Delays to a long-planned mission by WHO experts to China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic are “not just a visa issue,” Beijing said Wednesday.
A year after the outbreak started, international health experts were expected to arrive in China this week for a highly politicized visit to explore the beginnings of the virus, which first emerged late last year in the city of Wuhan.
The sensitive mission has been beset by delays and politics, with fears of a whitewash by Beijing.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Wednesday that talks were continuing between the two sides over “the specific date and specific arrangement of the expert group’s visit.”
“The issue of origin-tracing is incredibly complicated. To ensure the work of the international expert team in China goes smoothly, we have to carry out necessary procedures and make relevant arrangements,” said Hua.
She said the country is “doing its best to create good conditions for the international expert group to come to China.”
On Tuesday the head of the World Health Organization told reporters Beijing had not yet finalized permission for the team’s arrival, saying he was “very disappointed with this news” — in a rare rebuke of Beijing from the UN body.
Earlier this week Chinese authorities refused to confirm the exact dates and details of the visit, a sign of the enduring sensitivity of the mission.
The WHO had previously said China has granted permission for a visit by a 10-person team.
Hua said China was “placing great importance and is actively communicating with the WHO.”

Latest updates

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections
Impasse over WHO virus mission ‘not just a visa issue’: China
Impasse over WHO virus mission ‘not just a visa issue’: China
British judge to decide if WikiLeaks’ Assange will be freed on bail
British judge to decide if WikiLeaks’ Assange will be freed on bail
AstraZeneca applies for emergency use for coronavirus vaccine in Philippines
AstraZeneca applies for emergency use for coronavirus vaccine in Philippines
Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms
Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.