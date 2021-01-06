You are here

Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel

Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel
Emaar reported a 48 percent decline in net profit during the first nine months of 2020. (Reuters)
Asharq

Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel

Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel
  • Decision to sell the hotel in line with Emaar strategy to dispose of light assets in the hospitality sector
Emirati Emaar Properties announced the sale of its subsidiary ASV, the owner of the Sky View Hotel, to Evergreen Hospitality Ltd. for AED 750 million ($204 million).

In a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market, Emaar said that the decision to sell the hotel, which consists of 160 rooms, is in line with its strategy to dispose of light assets in the hospitality sector.

The value of the deal constitutes about 1.4 percent of Emaar’s net assets at the end of 2020, with the sale expected to raise assets by AED 50 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Under the deal, Emaar Properties will retain ownership of the Sky Bridge restaurant. The Hotel Management Company has entered into an agreement to manage the hotel.

Emaar said that it concluded the sale deal on Oct. 8 and received its value at the end of the year. Ownership of the subsidiary that owns the hotel has been transferred to the buyer, but the transfer of the stakes in the company that owns the hotel operations has not yet been completed and is expected to be closed on Jan. 15.

Emaar, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, had announced a 72 percent decrease in net profit by the end of the third quarter of 2020 to reach AED 429.4 million, compared with AED 1.539 billion in the same period in 2019.

The company lost about 33 percent of its revenues, which reached AED 4.341 billion, compared with AED 6.444 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Emaar revealed a 48 percent decline in net profit during the first nine months of 2020 to reach AED 2.4 billion, compared with AED 4.6 billion for the same period last year.

However, Mohamed Alabbar, CEO of Emaar, said that he is “optimistic” about the remainder of 2020 and confident that most sectors will see an improvement by the summer of 2021.

Topics: Emaar UAE

Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations

Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations
Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations

Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations
  • The oldest privately-owned bank in the UAE notified employees this week that it would move its jobs to locations including India, Egypt or Pakistan
  • The step reflects a shift by financial companies looking to establish bases for themselves in low-cost locations after the pandemic changed how and where people work
DUBAI: Mashreq Bank, Dubai’s third-largest lender, is planning to move nearly half of its employees to cheaper locations and allow some to work from home, as part of a dramatic reorganization that excludes Emirati employees, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The oldest privately-owned bank in the UAE notified employees this week that it would move its jobs to locations including India, Egypt or Pakistan, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public.

The sources told Bloomberg News that Mashreq Bank will also eliminate a large number of existing jobs, and create new jobs for employees who move to what it calls “centers of excellence.”

The bank did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

The number of employees at Mashreq and its subsidiaries is about 5,000 people, according to September 2019 data.

This step reflects a shift by financial companies looking to establish bases for themselves in low-cost locations after the pandemic changed how and where people work.

In the US, companies such as Goldman Sachs Group and Elliott Management Corp. owned by businessman Paul Singer have looked to locations outside of New York and established themselves in Florida.

Reform and adaptation

Many banks around the world have cut thousands of jobs as part of cost-cutting operations to counter the economic downturn and adjust to the shift toward digital services. Moreover, banks operating in the Gulf economies that are dominated by foreign expatriates had to cope with a period of declining oil prices and low profitability.

The back-office operations (that do not require dealing with clients) were transferred to other cities because salaries are a fraction of what bankers in the UAE earn, and this is not entirely new, but the scale of the transformation planned by Mashreq is significant.

The sources said that some employees will be allowed to work online permanently in external centers. The bank plans to further reduce the salaries of the remaining employees in the UAE by 7 percent when these jobs are transferred online.

It is expected that the transfer plan to new sites will be completed by October of this year in three phases. 

Topics: Mashreq Bank Dubai UAE

