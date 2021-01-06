You are here

Class action lawsuit approved against Mobily's former executives

Class action lawsuit approved against Mobily's former executives
Mobily’s executives were charged with violations that led to a false and misleading impression about its stock value. (AFP file photo)
The General Secretariat of Committees for Resolution of Securities Disputes (GS-CRSD) confirmed on Dec. 28, 2020, the registration of the class action lawsuit submitted by an investor against former senior executives in Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily).

The decision came after several requests shared the same lawful bases and claimed facts, as well as having the same subject matter reached the lawful number allowing the registration of a class action.

Furthermore, any person who purchased Mobily shares, after it announced initial financial results for Q2 2013 on July 16, 2013, which included the misleading and false information, and maintained the ownership of such shares until the share was suspended on Oct. 29, 2014, and not previously submitted to join this class action, has the right to submit a request with the Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes (CRSD) to join the class action lawsuit within 90 days from Dec. 6, 2020.

Last October, the Appeal Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes (ACRSD) convicted a number of Mobily’s former executives of violating the Capital Market Law, according to GS-CRSD, Argaam reported.

Mobily’s executives were charged with violations that led to a false and misleading impression about its stock value. They stated incorrect data in the company’s financials for Q2, Q3, and Q4 of FY2013, and Q1, Q2 and Q3 of FY2014, which inflated the telecom’s revenue over these quarters.

These officials were Badr bin Saleh bin Hamoud Altarifi, Muhammad Hefni Mahmoud Thabet, Khalid bin Omar bin Mohsen Alkaf, Thamer bin Muhammad bin Abdullah Alhosani, and Ahmed Hussein Ali Abdulnabi.

Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel

Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel
  • Decision to sell the hotel in line with Emaar strategy to dispose of light assets in the hospitality sector
Emirati Emaar Properties announced the sale of its subsidiary ASV, the owner of the Sky View Hotel, to Evergreen Hospitality Ltd. for AED 750 million ($204 million).

In a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market, Emaar said that the decision to sell the hotel, which consists of 160 rooms, is in line with its strategy to dispose of light assets in the hospitality sector.

The value of the deal constitutes about 1.4 percent of Emaar’s net assets at the end of 2020, with the sale expected to raise assets by AED 50 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Under the deal, Emaar Properties will retain ownership of the Sky Bridge restaurant. The Hotel Management Company has entered into an agreement to manage the hotel.

Emaar said that it concluded the sale deal on Oct. 8 and received its value at the end of the year. Ownership of the subsidiary that owns the hotel has been transferred to the buyer, but the transfer of the stakes in the company that owns the hotel operations has not yet been completed and is expected to be closed on Jan. 15.

Emaar, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, had announced a 72 percent decrease in net profit by the end of the third quarter of 2020 to reach AED 429.4 million, compared with AED 1.539 billion in the same period in 2019.

The company lost about 33 percent of its revenues, which reached AED 4.341 billion, compared with AED 6.444 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Emaar revealed a 48 percent decline in net profit during the first nine months of 2020 to reach AED 2.4 billion, compared with AED 4.6 billion for the same period last year.

However, Mohamed Alabbar, CEO of Emaar, said that he is “optimistic” about the remainder of 2020 and confident that most sectors will see an improvement by the summer of 2021.

