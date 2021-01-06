You are here

Saudi Ministry of Finance signs $3bn Korean financing agreement 

Saudi Ministry of Finance signs $3bn Korean financing agreement 
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan speaks during a media conference, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Finance signs $3bn Korean financing agreement 

Saudi Ministry of Finance signs $3bn Korean financing agreement 
  • Facility arranged through NDMC, and agreement signed by Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and chairman of K-SURE, Lee In-ho
  • Collaboration expected to lead to meetings between South Korean service providers and owners of major potential projects
Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Finance (MoF), represented by the National Debt Management Center (NDMC), on Wednesday announced the signing of a long-term financing agreement with the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE). 

The facility was arranged through the NDMC, and the agreement was signed by Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and the chairman of K-SURE, Lee In-ho, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Jadaan said that the signing was in line with the cooperation framework between two G20 members. 

CEO of NDMC, Fahad A. Al-Saif, confirmed the financing amounted to $3 billion and said the transaction generated interest from lenders from around the world. The deal was closed with 10 international banks. 

This collaboration is expected to lead to meetings between South Korean service providers and the owners of major potential projects, with the aim to secure potential funding.

Al-Saif said that this agreement was the second of its kind, following the signing of a financing agreement with the credit insurance company Euler Hermes in July 2020.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Finance (MoF) National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE) Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds

Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds
Updated 07 January 2021
Mohamed Abu Zeid

Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds

Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds
  • Petroleum Ministry embarking on plans to repay foreign debts
Updated 07 January 2021
Mohamed Abu Zeid

CAIRO: Egypt has witnessed a 13 percent surge in the discovery of oil and gas reserves in 2020 compared with the previous year.

According to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, 62 oil and gas reserves were found in 2020, a year in which the global economy struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47 crude oil and 15 natural gas reserves were found in the Western Desert, the Eastern Desert, Gulf of Suez, Nile Delta and the Mediterranean Sea. 

In 2019, Egypt discovered 40 crude oil and 15 natural gas reserves in the Mediterranean, the Western Desert, the Eastern Desert, Gulf of Suez, Nile Delta and Sinai. 

The ministry said that these “positive results” indicate the success of research and exploration in current oil fields, and suggest the existence of further petroleum resources that are yet to be discovered.

Modern technologies and advanced geological theories have contributed to better research results, it added.

The ministry plans to increase production of crude oil and counter the phenomenon of the natural diminishment of wells and old fields by investing in programs for research, exploration, drilling and development of wells.

In 2020, Cairo signed 22 agreements with global firms such as ExxonMobil and Chevron to make investments worth $1.6 billion to develop the reserves and deals worth $139 million for oil well drilling at 74 sites. 

An official at the General Authority for Petroleum said the Mediterranean Sea is one of the sites rich in crude and gas reserves.

Egypt’s largest Zohr offshore gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, which was discovered by Italy’s giant Eni in 2015, greatly contributes to the country’s natural gas production as it produces about 2.7 billion cubic feet on a daily basis.

He said that these deals will help the Egyptian government overcome economic challenges.

The official said the Petroleum Ministry is successfully embarking on its plans to repay debts to foreign oil companies, which stood at $6.3 billion in 2013.

He said that by the end of June 2020 the debts had fallen to $850 million.

Topics: Egypt oil and gas

