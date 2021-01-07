Lexus emerges as winner of GCC accord

You are here

Lexus and Toyota vehicles have long been the best-selling car brands in Saudi Arabia. Toyota’s market share remains very high in Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File)
Diana Farah

  • Lexus, Toyota vehicles have long been the best-selling brands in KSA
DUBAI: As the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit ends, Saudi Arabia and its allies have taken a historic step in restoring full diplomatic relations with Qatar after a three-year dispute.

Lexus, the luxury division of Japanese car brand Toyota, also emerged as a winner of the GCC reconciliation.

Driving through AlUla in a Lexus LX570SS model, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on a cruise around the heritage sites on Tuesday.

The flashy model has 383-horsepower, 5.7-liter v8 engine and 7,000-lb towing capacity.

Lexus and Toyota vehicles have long been the best-selling car brands in Saudi Arabia, thanks to Abdul Latif Jameel (ALJ), a family-owned diversified business founded in Jeddah in 1945 by Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel.

The Saudi company became an official Toyota distributor in 1955 and began exporting and distributing Lexus cars in 1989. ALJ was importing and selling over 200,000 Toyota vehicles per year during the 1980s.

Toyota’s market share remains high in Saudi Arabia, hitting 35 percent in 2016.

In 2019, Toyota led car sales in the Kingdom by 27.7 percent. According to a YouGov study conducted by Arab News Japan in the same year, 56 percent of Arab respondents associated Japan with car manufacturing, and considered Toyota a favorite brand in high demand.

The study also found that 13 percent viewed Nissan and Lexus as favored automobiles.

Photos of the two royals emerged on social media and inspired reactions from Saudis, Qataris and Japanese Twitter users.

One Twitter user from Japan was proud to see Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the Qatari emir take a cruise in the Lexus: “This is Toyota’s Lexus! Saudi Arabia recovered its diplomatic relations with Qatar. As a Japanese living in the Middle East, I’m a little proud of it.”

Another user from Saudi Arabia noted that Lexus gained some recognition from the GCC reconciliation.

Toyota is not the only Japanese firm to have strong business relationships in Saudi Arabia, with recent deals between the two nations including the Saudi Electricity Co. signing an agreement with Tokyo Electric Power Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Tecaoca Coco Energy Solutions Co. to implement electric vehicles and adapt them for Saudi use.

Oil rises to 10-month high after Saudi output cut, US inventory draw

Oil rises to 10-month high after Saudi output cut, US inventory draw
Updated 06 January 2021
Reuters

  • Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, will make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March
  • US crude stocks fell sharply while fuel inventories rose and 2020 came to a close with a sharp decline in overall demand due to the coronavirus
NEW YORK: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising to their highest since last February, after Saudi Arabia announced a big voluntary production cut, and as US crude inventories declined in the latest week.
Brent crude was up 79 cents, or 1.5%, to $54.39 a barrel at 2:20 p.m. EST (1920 GMT). Earlier in the session, it hit a high of $54.73 a barrel, a level not seen since Feb. 26, 2020.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 75 cents, or 1.5%, to $50.66 a barrel. The contract touched $50.94 a barrel, its highest since late February.
US crude stocks fell sharply while fuel inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, and 2020 came to a close with a sharp decline in overall demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 485.5 million barrels, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop. The drop in crude stocks is typical for the end of the year, when energy companies take barrels out of storage to avoid hefty tax bills.
“We had a very substantial crude oil inventory draw helped by a second week of very robust crude oil exports as well as an increase in refinery utilization now exceeding 80%,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.
High refinery consumption may be short-lived, said Bob Yawger director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.
“We’ve burned through a lot of crude oil to make a lot of product, and there’s no demand for the product,” he said. “You can’t run at that high a rate forever, with the numbers what they are.”
Fuel consumption is likely to be subdued, Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. “Product demand is now in a clear downward trend, no doubt reflecting virus containment measures in many states.”
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, said on Tuesday it would make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, after a meeting of OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia.
With coronavirus infections spreading rapidly, producers are wary of a further hit to demand.
OPEC+ agreed most producers would hold output steady in February and March while allowing Russia and Kazakhstan to raise output by a modest 75,000 bpd in February and a further 75,000 bpd in March.
“Despite this bullish supply agreement, we believe Saudi’s decision likely reflects signs of weakening demand as lockdowns return,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note, though they maintained an end-2021 forecast for Brent of $65 a barrel.
OPEC oil output rose for a sixth month in December to 25.59 million bpd, a Reuters survey found, buoyed by further recovery in Libyan production and smaller rises elsewhere.

