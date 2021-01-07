EU imposes duties on some Turkish iron, steel imports

You are here

Turkey exported some $3 billion of hot-rolled steel to the EU in 2020. (AFP file photo)
  • The duties will range from 4.8 percent to 7.6 percent
  • Turkey was the top source of finished steel product imports into the EU in 2018
ISTANBUL: The European Union will impose tariffs from Friday on hot-rolled iron and steel products from Turkey based on an ongoing investigation into dumping.
The duties will range from 4.8 percent to 7.6 percent and affect Turkish companies Erdemir, Isdemir, Colakoglu Metalurji and Habas, according to the text of the EU official journal published on Thursday.
The complaint shows that EU steel consumption was 4 percent lower in 2019 than 2016, while Turkish exporters increased their market share to 8.1 percent from 2.8 percent, partly due to EU measures against other steel exporters such as China and Brazil.
However, while Turkish prices rose overall, they were still consistently less than prices of EU producers, the investigation showed.
Turkey exported some $3 billion of hot-rolled steel to the EU in 2020, according to Ugur Dalbeler, deputy chairman of Turkey’s Steel Exporters’ Association.
The duties will apply for six months, by which point the investigation should have concluded. The EU will collect these provisional duties if its investigation confirms dumping, it said.
The probe, launched in May, followed a complaint from European steelmakers association Eurofer. There is also a parallel anti-subsidy investigation into the same product from Turkey. It also concludes in July.
Turkish steel products are already subject to an EU quota.
“The steel sector is already not able to work with high profit margins. Now being subject to this duty will push us off course in terms of competition in Europe,” Dalbeler said.
Turkey was the top source of finished steel product imports into the EU in 2018, with a surge of 65 percent to 6.17 million tons from the previous year.
The EU put in place safeguards in 2018 to control incoming steel to protect European manufacturers after Washington’s imposition of 25 percent steel tariffs closed the US market to many exporters.

Topics: EU Turkey

Oman begins implementing value-added tax in April, excluding 94 food items

Oman begins implementing value-added tax in April, excluding 94 food items
  • Oman’s Ministry of Finance stressed that the implementation of this tax is estimated to generate over $780m, thus helping fill the budget deficit
  • Registration to the Tax Authority becomes compulsory if the taxpayer’s annual supplies stand at $100,000 or more or are expected to reach this ceiling
The Tax Authority today issued three executive decisions pertaining to the implementation of the Value Added Tax (VAT), which will enter enforcement stage by April 16, 2021, according to the Oman News Agency, which has revealed that 94 mostly food items have been exempted from tax.   

Oman’s Ministry of Finance stressed that the implementation of this tax is estimated to generate over $780m, thus helping fill the budget deficit. 

The first decision specified that registration to the Tax Authority becomes compulsory if the taxpayer’s annual supplies stand at $100,000 or more or are expected to reach this ceiling. 

The decision set the ceiling of voluntary registration to the Tax Authority at $50,000 and states that, accordingly, the taxpayer may apply for voluntary registration if the applicant’s annual supplies stand at, or cross or expected to go beyond the value of $50,000. 

Determining ceilings for compulsory and optional registration comes within the context of the provisions of the GCC Unified VAT Agreement, which the Sultanate signed in November 2016. 

The second decision states that taxpayers whose value of annual supplies crosses or is expected to cross $2,600 have to register to the Tax Authority during the period from Feb.1 2021 to March 15, 2021. Accordingly, the VAT for this segment becomes applicable from April 16, 2021. 

As for taxpayers whose value of supplies crosses or is expected to cross $1,300, their registration begins from April and the deadline of registration will be July 1, 2021. The deadlines of lower segments follow a similar slope (per volume of supplies) till the minimum level of $100,000 worth supplies. 

The decision grants taxpayers a right to register voluntarily to the Tax Authority with effect from Feb. 1, 2021 in case the value of their supplies crosses or is expected to cross $50,000. in order to ensure that the small and medium-sized business sectors that wish to register the VAT system are not affected, and can take advantage of the generated benefits, such as the refund of the tax right bore on their proceeds. 

The third decision specified the type of foodstuff exempted from the VAT. The list consists of 94 customs tariff items to be exempted from the VAT, namely meats, fish, poultry, dairy products, fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, coffee beans, tea, cardamom, grains, olive oil, sugar, baby food products, bread, bottled water and table salt.

Topics: VAT Oman Value Added Tax

