Less than a third of Filipinos open to COVID-19 jabs, survey shows

The Philippine government said it was negotiating with seven vaccine manufacturers to procure at least 148 million COVID-19 shots to inoculate close to two-thirds of its population this year. (Reuters)
  • Nearly all of the respondents said they knew vaccines were being developed
  • But 84 percent were unsure of their safety, highlighting the challenges the government may face
MANILA: Less than a third of Filipinos are willing to get inoculated against the coronavirus, an opinion poll showed on Thursday, as the government races to secure vaccines to give to as many as 70 million people this year.
The survey by Pulse Asia conducted between Nov. 23 and Dec. 2, found that 32 percent of 2,400 respondents would get a COVID-19 vaccine jab when available, while 47 percent would refuse it over safety concerns.
The remaining 21 percent were undecided, the poll showed.
Nearly all of the respondents said they knew vaccines were being developed, but 84 percent were unsure of their safety, highlighting the challenges the government may face in convincing its people to get vaccinated.
The Philippines has had difficulties with parents being reluctant to vaccinate their children after a high-profile scrapping of a dengue immunization program in 2017, following its links to child deaths. Sanofi’s has insisted the vaccine used, Dengvaxia, is safe.
A separate poll on Thursday of 1,500 people by Social Weather Stations, conducted in late November, showed 91 percent of Filipinos were worried about being infected with the coronavirus, up from 85 percent in September.
The government on Wednesday said it was negotiating with seven vaccine manufacturers to procure at least 148 million COVID-19 shots to inoculate close to two-thirds of its population this year.
The Philippines has so far secured only 2.6 million doses, from AstraZeneca, and its regulators have yet to approve any COVID-19 vaccines. It is deliberating on emergency use applications filed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
The country, which has recorded more than 482,000 coronavirus cases, among the most in Asia, hopes to roll out the vaccines as early as the first quarter.

Global leaders react to storming of US Capitol by Trump supporters

Global leaders react to storming of US Capitol by Trump supporters
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel “furious and saddened” by the violence and chaos
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the chaos as “disgraceful”
DUBAI: World leaders expressed outrage at the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol building in an attempt to stop a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she was “furious and saddened” by the violence and chaos instigated by supporters of Donald Trump, adding that the president shared blame for the unrest.

“I deeply regret that President Trump has not conceded his defeat, since November and again yesterday,” she said.

“Doubts about the election outcome were stoked and created the atmosphere that made the events of last night possible.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch ally of the defeated Republican re-electionist president, likewise condemned the chaos as “disgraceful.”

The Israeli leader said the “rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act and it must be vigorously condemned.”

“I have no doubt that... American democracy will prevail. It always has,” added Netanyahu, who has repeatedly called Trump Israel’s best-ever friend in the White House.

“We must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election! The world is watching!” Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter, representing a tone of outrage that many world leaders took.

Egged on in an extraordinary rally an aggrieved Trump, a flag-waving mob had broken down barricades outside the Capitol and swarmed inside, rampaging through offices and onto the usually solemn legislative floors.

Some Republican lawmakers were in the midst of raising objections to the results on Trump’s behalf when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.

Some global observers, though, seemed to be reveling in the burst of violence that marked the closing days of a presidency that has divided opinion abroad almost as strongly as it has in America.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday that the chaos unleashed on the US Capitol by US counterpart Donald Trump’s supporters exposed the fragility of Western democracy.

“What we saw in the United States yesterday (Wednesday) evening and today shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television.

“We saw that unfortunately the ground is fertile for populism, despite the advances in science and industry.

“A populist has arrived and he has led his country to disaster over these past four years.

“I hope the whole world and the next occupants of the White House will learn from it.”

He urged the new administration “to make up (for the past) and restore the country to a position worthy of the American nation, because the American nation is a great nation.”

“May they return to reason, legality and their obligations. It’s for their own benefit and the good of the world,” he said.

In China, which has had constant friction with the Trump administration over trade, military and political issues, people were scathing in their criticism of Trump and his supporters, citing both his failure to control the coronavirus pandemic and the mob action in Washington.

Communist-ruled China has long accused the US of hypocrisy in its efforts to promote democracy and advocate for human rights overseas.

The Communist Youth League ran a photo montage of the violence at the Capitol on its Twitter-like Weibo microblog with the caption: “On the sixth, the US Congress, a most beautiful site to behold.”

That appeared to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her June 2019 comments in praise of sometimes violent antigovernment protests in Hong Kong.

“The US is not as safe as China, right? I think Trump is a self-righteous and selfish person,” said financial adviser Yang Ming.

