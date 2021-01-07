You are here

  • Home
  • UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast

UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast

UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
1 / 4
Martin Griffiths held talks with PM Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and other members of Yemen’s cabinet. (@OSE_Yemen)
UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
2 / 4
Martin Griffiths held talks with PM Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and other members of Yemen’s cabinet. (@OSE_Yemen)
UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
3 / 4
Martin Griffiths held talks with PM Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and other members of Yemen’s cabinet. (@OSE_Yemen)
UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
4 / 4
Martin Griffiths held talks with PM Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and other members of Yemen’s cabinet. (@OSE_Yemen)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast

UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
  • Griffiths reiterated his condemnation of last week’s attack in Aden and expressed condolences to victims’ families
  • On Dec. 30, a blast shook Aden airport after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s cabinet arrived from Riyadh
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: The UN special envoy for Yemen on Thursday toured the damage from a recent airport missile attack that killed at least 25 people and wounded 110 others.
Envoy Martin Griffiths held talks with Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ahmed Bin Mubarak and other members of Yemen’s newly-formed cabinet. Griffiths reiterated his condemnation of last week’s attack in Aden and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
“The attack on the cabinet in Aden was devastating, not only due to the tragically heavy civilian toll, but also because it has political implications that could stir deep distrust,” Griffiths said in a statement released after his visit. “I discussed the prospects of the political process with the government and I stressed that I remain committed to support Yemen to end this conflict comprehensively and sustainably through a negotiated political settlement.”
On Dec. 30, a deadly blast shook Aden airport moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s cabinet arrived on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. No one has claimed responsibility. But the Yemeni government promptly accused Houthi rebels and their backers, the Iranian government, of being behind the airport attack and a a drone assault on the Mashiq Palace in Aden shortly after the prime minister and his Cabinet were transferred there. Saeed said the deadly blast was carried out by three precision-guided missiles.
Houthi officials have denied being behind the attack and have sought to blame unspecified groups in the Arab-led coalition. Houthi leaders have not offered any evidence or answered requests for comment.
Upon his arrival, Griffiths was taken on a tour by Aden Gov. Ahmed Lamlas and several high-ranking security officials to observe the amount of damage inflicted on the city’s main airport, Yemen’s state-run SABA news agency reported.
Griffiths had expressed hopes that the formation of a new Yemeni cabinet could “mark the beginning of recovery after a perilous year.”
“I wish the government every success in alleviating the suffering of Yemenis and improving their daily lives and ability to meet their basic needs, as well as advancing stability and strengthening state institutions,” Mr. Griffiths said.
The Cabinet reshuffle was part of a power-sharing deal between Hadi and the secessionist Southern Transitional Council, an umbrella group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.
The war in Yemen started in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis overran the north and the capital, Sanaa. The following year, an Arab coalition intervened to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government to power. Hadi has been living in Riyadh.
On Sunday, the Aden airport received its first commercial flight since the blast. Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim Haidan and Lamlas were at the airport for a Yemenia airline flight which arrived from Sudan’s capital Khartoum. Haidan had said the speedy reopening of the airport has underscored “the determination of the government to overcome obstacles and face the difficulties” caused by Wednesday’s attack.

Topics: Aden UN Yemen Martin Griffiths

Related

Special Yemeni leader slams Iran’s ‘blatant’ meddling
Middle-East
Yemeni leader slams Iran’s ‘blatant’ meddling
UK appoints Richard Oppenheim as new ambassador to Yemen
Middle-East
UK appoints Richard Oppenheim as new ambassador to Yemen

South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure

South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure
Updated 07 January 2021
BRIAN KIM

South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure

South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure
  • South Korean anti-piracy unit deployed near Strait of Hormuz to ensure crew’s safety
  • The vessel’s crew of 20 are all reportedly safe
Updated 07 January 2021
BRIAN KIM

SEOUL: A Seoul government delegation sent to Tehran on Thursday will attempt to secure the release of a South Korean oil tanker seized by Iranian authorities near the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry’s top official said.
The South Korean-flagged MT Hankuk Chemi with 20 crew members on board was traveling from Saudi Arabia to the UAE when it was intercepted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday and taken to the port of Bandar Abbas.
According to Iran, the ship violated environmental protocols — claims that the vessel’s operator has denied.
“We will ask them to exchange due evidence or data to verify the facts,” Koh Kyung-sok, South Korea’s director-general of Africa and Middle East affairs, told reporters before boarding a plane at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital.
Koh, who is leading the delegation, said that besides meeting their Iranian counterparts, Korean diplomats will hold talks with other Iranian stakeholders to resolve the issue.
The delegation will travel to Iran via Qatar.  
While officials in Seoul say they are seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff, the South Korean navy’s anti-piracy unit was deployed in waters near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday to “ensure the safety” of Korean nationals on board the MT Hankuk Chemi.
The vessel’s crew of 20 includes nationals from South Korea, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam. All are reportedly safe.
It remains unclear if negotiations between the South Korean delegation and Iranian authorities will be successful.
When Seoul announced the plan to send the delegation earlier this week, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying that the South Korean government’s behavior is “incomprehensible.”
Khatibzadeh claimed that the matter is moving “along its legal path and does not require a diplomatic trip.”
Diplomatic sources and South Korean experts believe the ship’s seizure is linked to tensions over the freezing of Iran’s money in South Korean banks under US financial sanctions.  
Iranian assets worth $7 billion in two Korean bank accounts have been frozen after the Trump administration withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and toughened sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
In an effort to end the impasse, Seoul and Tehran discussed using the frozen money to purchase $1 billion of medical equipment. Iran has also reportedly requested the use of $10 million or more from the frozen assets to buy coronavirus vaccines from the global vaccine procurement facility COVAX.  
Jung Sang-ryul, a professor at the Institute of Middle Eastern Affairs at Myongji University in Seoul, believes that the current standoff will be solved through diplomatic channels.
“There is a high possibility the confrontation will be settled diplomatically,” he told Arab News, adding that Seoul-Tehran relations are unlikely to be compromised by the incident.  
The two countries enjoy strong economic ties, with South Korea the third-largest importer of Iranian oil in 2017. South Korea also became the biggest buyer of Iranian condensate, which its petrochemical industry processed in refineries designed to handle the commodity.  
However, following US sanctions, South Korea’s oil imports from Iran fell from $7.8 billion to $2.1 billion by 2019 with no further imports last year.  
“Relations between the US and Iran are the problem, not between South Korean and Iran,” Jung said.

Topics: South Korea Iran tanker MT Hankuk Chemi

Related

South Korea prepares legal action against Iran over oil tanker seizure
World
South Korea prepares legal action against Iran over oil tanker seizure

Latest updates

UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar fifth stage, Peterhansel extends lead
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Co-Driver Edouard Boulanger in action during stage 5. (Reuters/File Photo)
Discovery+ comes to MENA with StarzPlay
Discovery+ comes to MENA with StarzPlay
Saudi Arabia launches “health passport” for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Saudi Arabia launches “health passport” for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Egypt’s forex reserves hit 9-month high
Egypt’s forex reserves hit 9-month high

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.