  Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are 'too great'

Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are 'too great'
Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, US January 6, 2020. Picture taken January 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’
  • Zuckerberg said Facebook was going to suspend Trump’s accounts “indefinitely” for at least two weeks
  • Social media companies have been under pressure to police misinformation about the US election on their platforms
Facebook said it would block US President Donald Trump’s accounts “indefinitely” and for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed.
The decision by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg comes after Facebook announced on Wednesday it would lock Trump’s account for 24 hours as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential election and hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.
“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday. He said the block would also apply to Facebook-owned Instagram. 

 

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, January 7, 2021

 

Twitter and Snap also temporarily locked Trump’s accounts on Wednesday. Civil rights groups including the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change have called for social media companies to suspend Trump’s accounts permanently.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Social media companies have been under pressure to police misinformation about the US election on their platforms, including from the president. Trump and his allies for months have amplified baseless claims of election fraud and the president told protesters to go to Capitol Hill, with both Republicans and Democrats saying he was responsible for the resulting violence.
In a video posted to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube on Wednesday, which was later deleted by the platforms, Trump repeated election fraud claims as he told protesters to go home.
“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world,” said Zuckerberg in his Thursday post.
The Anti-Defamation League praised Facebook’s move, calling it “an obvious first step,” while the NAACP in a statement said the move was a “long overdue” gesture that “rings hollow.”
Facebook has previously been blasted by lawmakers and employees for not acting on inflammatory posts from Trump, including those that have been labeled by Twitter.

 

Discovery+ comes to MENA with StarzPlay

Discovery+ comes to MENA with StarzPlay
Updated 07 January 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Discovery+ comes to MENA with StarzPlay

Discovery+ comes to MENA with StarzPlay
  • Announcement comes in the same week as the launch of Discovery+ in other global markets
  • Discovery+ will feature the BBC’s natural history library, including Planet Earth and Blue Planet
Updated 07 January 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Global real-life entertainment provider Discovery Inc. has announced a partnership with regional streaming platform StarzPlay to launch its streaming service Discovery+ in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The new platform will be available as an add-on service on StarzPlay in the region, and will feature all global content including original productions and new launches.

The announcement comes in the same week as the launch of Discovery+ in other global markets, including the US and Europe.

At the virtual launch, Maaz Sheikh, CEO and co-founder of StarzPlay, said internal research showed a gap in the market with regard to reality and non-fiction content on the platform, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The streaming company aims to bridge this gap through Discovery+ content, which features shows such as “Shark Week”, “MythBusters”, “NASA’s Unexplained Files” and “Say Yes to the Dress.” It will also feature the BBC’s natural history library, including Planet Earth and Blue Planet.

Among the initial line-up of exclusive originals are “The Impossible Row”, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored)” and “JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?,” with more to come in the next few weeks.

Discovery+ will also feature the full range of shows from Arabic food channel Fatafeat, making this the first time that its full-length TV shows are available outside the broadcast channel.

Kasia Kieli, president and managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Discovery Inc., said: “The launch of Discovery+ across MENA represents a major step toward adding 18 additional countries and territories to the global expansion of the platform, giving customers options to access the content that they love and have come to expect from Discovery.”

StarzPlay aims to develop more such content partnerships to drive further growth in terms of both subscribers and revenue.

Danny Bates, co-founder and chief communications officer of StarzPlay, said: “Hopefully we can announce some very exciting announcements in the near future — products that, much the same as Discovery+, complement our core service and bring more choice and more global brands to our consumers.”

