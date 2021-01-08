What We Are Buying Today: Zmzmya

Zmzmya is a Saudi brand offering handmade portable water flasks made of pottery.

If you are an antique collector then this brand will catch your attention. It offers 10 different exclusive products of a collection called Maskan. Each item in the collection boasts a unique design, color, and size.

The portable pottery flasks were inspired by the southern homes of Saudi Arabia located in Abha and Asir. In Arabic, Zmzmya means flask.

Each item works as a fashion piece that will add a unique touch to your look, perfect if you are seeking an extravagant style, as each flask has a different adjustable handle made of leather or wicker. For a vintage touch to the product, each flask is capped with a wooden top. It can be carried on the shoulder or waist.

It harks back to the old fashionable way to carry water during road trips, which was required before refrigerators were invented.

The collection was first displayed at the Saudi Design Week in 2018. It was then chosen by the Shada Hotel, which also has a traditional Saudi interior.

The flasks come in sizes from 200 to 450 ml. For more information visit the brand’s Instagram page @zmzmya.sa