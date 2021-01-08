You are here

Hyundai Motor says it is in early talks with Apple, shares surge 24%

Apple and Hyundai Motor Group were reported by South Korean media to be negotiating and that the companies were expected to develop batteries in a joint venture. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

  • The two companies work together on CarPlay, Apple’s software for connecting iPhones to vehicles from a variety of automakers
Reuters

SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO: Hyundai Motor Co. said it in was in early discussions with Apple after Korea Economic Daily TV reported that the two were in talks to cooperate on electric cars and batteries, sending Hyundai’s shares surging 24%.
“Apple and Hyundai are in discussions but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided,” Hyundai Motor said in a statement. The company did not give details about the nature of the talks with Apple and did not mention whether the cooperation involved electric vehicles.
Apple Inc. declined to comment.
In December, Reuters reported that the Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is aiming to as early as 2024 produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.
The two companies work together on CarPlay, Apple’s software for connecting iPhones to vehicles from a variety of automakers.
The Korea Economic Daily TV said on Friday that Apple and Hyundai Motor Group were negotiating and that the companies were expected to develop batteries at either Hyundai’s or its affiliate Kia Motors Corp’s factories in the United States.
Shares in Hyundai Motor jumped as much as 23.8%, hitting a more than seven-year high of 255,000 won ($232.56), while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. jumped nearly 30%.
The broader KOSPI market was up 1.9% as of 0132 GMT.

Topics: Hyundai Apple electric car batteries

Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

  • Exporters have said their businesses could become unviable after the introduction of health certificates, customs declarations and other paperwork
Reuters

LONDON: Many Scottish fishermen have halted exports to European Union markets after post-Brexit bureaucracy added days to their delivery times and hundreds of pounds to the costs of each load.
Fishing exporters have said their businesses could become unviable after the introduction of health certificates, customs declarations and other paperwork.
Business owners said they had tried to send small deliveries to France and Spain to test the new systems this week but it was taking 5 hours to secure a health certificate in Scotland, a document which is required to apply for other customs paperwork.
In the first working week after Brexit, one-day deliveries were taking three or more days — if they got through at all.
Several owners could not say for sure where their valuable cargo was. A trade group told fishermen to stop fishing exported stocks.
“Our customers are pulling out,” Santiago Buesa of SB Fish said. “We are fresh product and the customers expect to have it fresh, so they’re not buying. It’s a catastrophe.”
Britain’s departure from the EU’s orbit is the biggest change to its trade since the launch of the Single Market in 1993, introducing reams of paperwork and costs that must be completed to move goods across the new customs border.
Those trading in food and livestock face the toughest requirements, hitting the express delivery of freshly caught fish that used to move overnight from Scotland, via England, into France, before going on to other European markets in days.
David Noble, whose Aegirfish buys from Scottish fleets to export to Europe, said he would have to pay between £500 to £600 ($815) per day for paperwork, wiping out most profit.
His concern is that this marks more than just teething problems, and says he cannot pass on the higher costs of doing business. “I’m questioning whether to carry on,” he said.
“If our fish is too expensive our customers will buy elsewhere.”

Topics: Brexit

