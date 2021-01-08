Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 31,849

You are here

FILE PHOTO: People with protective face masks walk at Kurfurstendamm shopping boulevard, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The reported death toll rose by 1,188 to 38,795
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 31,849 to 1,866,887, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 1,188 to 38,795, the tally showed.

Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Reuters

  • Krebs was fired by President Trump in December after he told Congress that the 2020 US election was safe from hacking
  • He was speaking in his capacity as head of the Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: The company used by hackers as a springboard for the worst-known breach of US government computers in at least five years has hired some of the biggest names in security to help it recover.
SolarWinds Corp, which had backdoored versions of its network-management software go out to thousands of customers, had already hired CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. to help it assess the intrusion and protect it going forward.
On Thursday, it hired a new consulting business formed by former US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency head Chris Krebs and Alex Stamos, former chief security officer at Facebook Inc.
Krebs was the first leader of Homeland Security unit CISA and led the national effort to keep the 2020 election safe from hacking and to dispel related misinformation. He was fired by President Donald Trump after he continued to assert the election was not “rigged” but free from electronic chicanery.
Trump has made unsubstantiated claims the Nov. 3 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, was riddled with fraud.
Stamos, an adjunct professor at Stanford, helped coordinate a broader effort by academics and nonprofits to rapidly dispel coordinated attempts to spread false election-related information. He also was among those brought in to advise on security at fast-growing videoconferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc. after a series of flaws were reported.
The tainted SolarWinds code has been found inside a half-dozen federal agencies that were then exploited further by hackers said by US officials to have been working for the Russian government, which has denied it.
SolarWinds Chief Executive Sudhakar Ramakrishna, who joined the company this week, said in a blog post that hiring the experts was part of an effort to help transform the company, which has been criticized for poor security.
“We have brought in the expertise of Chris Krebs and Alex Stamos to assist in this review and provide best-in-class guidance on our journey to evolve into an industry leading secure software development company,” a company spokesman said by email.
Stamos said he was not interested in a full-time job in Biden’s administration, and would rather advise part-time with multiple companies either in crisis or hoping to get in better shape before one.
“These current Russian attacks have created a new set of companies who now realize they need to be playing at a much higher level,” Stamos said.

 

