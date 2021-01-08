You are here

Scottish fishermen halt EU exports over Brexit delays

Scottish fishermen halt EU exports over Brexit delays
In the first working week after Brexit, one-day deliveries to the EU were taking three or more days – if they got through at all. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

Scottish fishermen halt EU exports over Brexit delays

Scottish fishermen halt EU exports over Brexit delays
  Exporters have said their businesses could become unviable after the introduction of health certificates, customs declarations and other paperwork
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Many Scottish fishermen have halted exports to European Union markets after post-Brexit bureaucracy added days to their delivery times and hundreds of pounds to the costs of each load.
Fishing exporters have said their businesses could become unviable after the introduction of health certificates, customs declarations and other paperwork.
Business owners said they had tried to send small deliveries to France and Spain to test the new systems this week but it was taking 5 hours to secure a health certificate in Scotland, a document which is required to apply for other customs paperwork.
In the first working week after Brexit, one-day deliveries were taking three or more days — if they got through at all.
Several owners could not say for sure where their valuable cargo was. A trade group told fishermen to stop fishing exported stocks.
“Our customers are pulling out,” Santiago Buesa of SB Fish said. “We are fresh product and the customers expect to have it fresh, so they’re not buying. It’s a catastrophe.”
Britain’s departure from the EU’s orbit is the biggest change to its trade since the launch of the Single Market in 1993, introducing reams of paperwork and costs that must be completed to move goods across the new customs border.
Those trading in food and livestock face the toughest requirements, hitting the express delivery of freshly caught fish that used to move overnight from Scotland, via England, into France, before going on to other European markets in days.
David Noble, whose Aegirfish buys from Scottish fleets to export to Europe, said he would have to pay between £500 to £600 ($815) per day for paperwork, wiping out most profit.
His concern is that this marks more than just teething problems, and says he cannot pass on the higher costs of doing business. “I’m questioning whether to carry on,” he said.
“If our fish is too expensive our customers will buy elsewhere.”

Topics: Brexit

South Korea's IPO market poised for record year on booming retail demand

South Korea’s IPO market poised for record year on booming retail demand
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

South Korea’s IPO market poised for record year on booming retail demand

South Korea’s IPO market poised for record year on booming retail demand
  Its IPO market could raise up to $18.40 billion, a record and about four times above 2020 levels
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

SEOUL/HONG KONG: South Korea is set for the busiest year ever for new share sales as companies ranging from a digital bank, game developer to an electric car battery maker rush to take advantage of robust retail demand, bankers and analysts said.
Its IPO market could raise up to 20 trillion won ($18.40 billion), a record and about four times above 2020 levels, led by firms providing products that are more in demand from people stuck indoors due to the pandemic, analysts said.
Also, a move by the country’s financial regulator to increase the allocation of IPO shares to retail customers this year will drive up investment, they added.
The projection comes against a recent rally in the main KOSPI index to above 3,000 for the first time, with investors looking toward a broad recovery in exports beyond South Korea’s tech titans.
This is “shaping up to look like it could be a record year,” said David Chung, head of Korea investment banking at Goldman Sachs. “The majority of big mandates and IPO themes are around the technology sector.”
That includes companies that were offline but now, amid the health crisis, have built up a significant online presence, Chung added. “That is where the growth is.”
Deals in the pipeline include a potential 4.6 trillion won float from KakaoBank, which has benefited from an inflow of customers from South Korea’s dominant chat app operator Kakao Corp. Kakao has a 32 percent stake in KakaoBank.
KakaoBank has picked advisers but not decided when it will list, a spokesman said.
An estimated 9-trillion won share sale by Tesla supplier LG Chem’s electric car battery unit is also in the pipeline, according to an analyst.
The IPO size or timing has not been decided yet, an LG Energy Solution official said.
South Korean companies raised about 4.7 trillion won via initial public offerings in 2020, Korea Exchange data shows, surpassing the past two years, but behind an all-time high of about 10 trillion won reached in 2010.

MORE SHARE SALES
EV battery maker SK Innovation’s chemical material unit SK IE Technology (SKIET) is also expected to make its market debut this year, bankers and analysts said.
SKIET said it plans to complete the IPO process within 2021.
Consumer demand for EVs has been relatively resilient, aided by tighter environment regulations and the launch of new models.
In South Korea, a “New Deal” economic initiative that pivots on digital innovation and eco-friendly growth is burnishing the appeal of EV-related stocks.
Gaming company Krafton and SK Bioscience are also looking to raise about 5 trillion won and 600 billion won, respectively, this year, Seoul-based SK Securities said.
In October, Krafton picked advisers for its IPO with plans to go public in 2021. A company spokeswoman said on Friday there were no further details to share at the moment.
SK Bioscience was not immediately available for comment.
Individual investors, who piled into the South Korean market last year, are trading at a pace not seen in years.
In 2020, the KOSPI clocked its biggest rise since 2009 as shares in companies like Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest maker of memory chips, surged.
“The market right now is clearly attractive to retail investors and it will likely attract more of them as IPO shares allocation for retail investors has gone up to as much as 30 percent from 20 percent,” said Lee So-joong, an analyst with SK Securities.

Topics: Markets stocks IPO South Korea

