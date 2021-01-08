You are here

Russia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths
The official New Year and Orthodox Christmas holidays in Russia run from December 31st to January 10th. (File/AP)
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

  • Authorities said 454 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 60,911
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 23,652 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 5,027 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,355,794.
Authorities said 454 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 60,911.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus

