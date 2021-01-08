Russia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 23,652 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 5,027 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,355,794.
Authorities said 454 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 60,911.
