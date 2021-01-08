You are here

Singapore jails woman for lying to coronavirus contact tracers

Above, the contact tracing app TraceTogether, released by the Singapore government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, is seen on a mobile phone. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Elderly Singaporean deliberately withheld the information from the health ministry’s contact tracers
  • The maximum punishment is a fine of $7,500, six months imprisonment, or both
AFP

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday for hiding her meetings with a male friend from coronavirus contact tracers as she did not want her family to think she was having an affair.
Oh Bee Hiok, 65, met a close friend, 72-year-old Lim Kiang Hong, five times in the weeks before testing positive for COVID-19 in February, but deliberately withheld the information from the health ministry’s contact tracers, court documents said.
“She did not want her family or Lim’s family to find out that they were going out so frequently, as she thought that their family and friends would suspect that they were in a romantic relationship and spread rumors about them being in an extra-marital affair,” court documents said.
Officials found out about the meetings after reviewing parking records, CCTV footage, call records and credit card transactions.
After she was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, Oh spoke to Lim on the phone and asked him to keep their outings secret. He then tested positive for COVID-19 in March.
In sentencing Oh, Judge Marvin Bay said her reasons for withholding information were “selfish... within the pressing public interest need to control the pandemic,” according to broadcaster CNA.
“In this regard, the court must send a clear message that any act of withholding information likely to mislead contact tracers is totally unacceptable,” he added.
Oh pleaded guilty to the charge of hindering contact tracing efforts.
The maximum punishment is a fine of Sg$10,000 ($7,500), six months imprisonment, or both.
Singapore initially kept COVID-19 in check through rigorous contact tracing, but the virus later swept through dormitories housing low-paid migrant workers.
The city has reported more than 58,800 virus infections, but a relatively low death toll of 29.

Reuters

  • Vaccine effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein
Reuters

NEW YORK: Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in Britain and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.
The study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.
The mutation could be responsible for greater transmissibility and there had been concern it could also make the virus escape antibody neutralization elicited by the vaccine, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer’s top viral vaccine scientists.
The first results of tests on the variants offer a glimmer of hope while more studies are carried out as Britain and other countries try to tame the more infectious variants which authorities believe are driving a surge in infections that could overwhelm health care systems.
The Pfizer-BioNTech study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly spreading virus.
Dormitzer said it was encouraging that the vaccine appears effective against the mutation, as well as 15 other mutations the company has previously tested against.
“So we’ve now tested 16 different mutations, and none of them have really had any significant impact. That’s the good news,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that the 17th won’t.”
Dormitzer said another mutation found in the South African variant, called the E484K mutation, was also concerning.
The researchers plan to run similar tests to establish whether the vaccine is effective against other mutations found in the British and South African variants and hope to have more data within weeks.
The variants are said by scientists to be more transmissible than previously dominant ones, but they are not thought to cause more serious illness.
Scientists said the results of the study would help calm concerns that people will not be protected by vaccines being given to millions of people around the world in the fight against the pandemic, which has killed more than 1.8 million people and roiled economies.
But they cautioned that more clinical tests and data are still needed to come to a definitive conclusion.
“This is good news, mainly because it is not bad news,” said Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
“So, yes this is good news, but it does not yet give us total confidence that the Pfizer (or other) vaccines will definitely give protection.”
AstraZeneca, Moderna and CureVac are also testing whether their shots work against the fast-spreading variants. They have said they expect them to be effective, but the timing of those studies are not known.
A senior British lawmaker expressed concerns in an interview on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines might not work properly against the South African variant. He was not responding to questions about Friday’s data.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the one from Moderna, which use synthetic messenger RNA technology, can be quickly tweaked to address new mutations of a virus if necessary. Scientists have suggested the changes could be made in as little as six weeks.
The variant is not the first of the pandemic to emerge and Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh, said these types of study will be needed as they appear.
“It may be necessary to tweak the vaccine over time,” she said.

