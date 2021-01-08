You are here

Britain approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for use

Britain now has 17 million doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine on order. (AP)
Reuters

  • Three COVID-19 vaccines have now been approved for use in Britain
LONDON: Britain’s medical regulator on Friday approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said, adding that it had agreed to purchase an additional 10 million doses of the shot as it eyed a spring rollout of the shot.
Three COVID-19 vaccines have now been approved for use in Britain, with Pfizer/BioNTech’s shot and one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca already being rolled out.
Britain now has 17 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine on order, and supplies will begin to be delivered to the UK from spring once Moderna expands its production capability.
“We have already vaccinated nearly 1.5 million people across the UK and Moderna’s vaccine will allow us to accelerate our vaccination program even further once doses become available from the spring,” health minister Matt Hancock said.
Moderna’s vaccine was 94 percent effective in preventing disease in late stage clinical trials, and it has already been approved for use in the United States, Canada and the European Union.

Singapore jails woman for lying to coronavirus contact tracers

Singapore jails woman for lying to coronavirus contact tracers
AFP

  • Elderly Singaporean deliberately withheld the information from the health ministry’s contact tracers
  • The maximum punishment is a fine of $7,500, six months imprisonment, or both
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday for hiding her meetings with a male friend from coronavirus contact tracers as she did not want her family to think she was having an affair.
Oh Bee Hiok, 65, met a close friend, 72-year-old Lim Kiang Hong, five times in the weeks before testing positive for COVID-19 in February, but deliberately withheld the information from the health ministry’s contact tracers, court documents said.
“She did not want her family or Lim’s family to find out that they were going out so frequently, as she thought that their family and friends would suspect that they were in a romantic relationship and spread rumors about them being in an extra-marital affair,” court documents said.
Officials found out about the meetings after reviewing parking records, CCTV footage, call records and credit card transactions.
After she was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, Oh spoke to Lim on the phone and asked him to keep their outings secret. He then tested positive for COVID-19 in March.
In sentencing Oh, Judge Marvin Bay said her reasons for withholding information were “selfish... within the pressing public interest need to control the pandemic,” according to broadcaster CNA.
“In this regard, the court must send a clear message that any act of withholding information likely to mislead contact tracers is totally unacceptable,” he added.
Oh pleaded guilty to the charge of hindering contact tracing efforts.
The maximum punishment is a fine of Sg$10,000 ($7,500), six months imprisonment, or both.
Singapore initially kept COVID-19 in check through rigorous contact tracing, but the virus later swept through dormitories housing low-paid migrant workers.
The city has reported more than 58,800 virus infections, but a relatively low death toll of 29.

