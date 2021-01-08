You are here

Police officer's death brings US Capitol unrest toll to 5

Police officer’s death brings US Capitol unrest toll to 5
Virginia National Guard troops stand watch near the U.S. Capitol on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Police officer’s death brings US Capitol unrest toll to 5
The American flag is lowered to half-staff atop the U.S. Capitol Building following the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
AFP

Police officer’s death brings US Capitol unrest toll to 5

Police officer’s death brings US Capitol unrest toll to 5
  US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher on Wednesday
  House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags over the Capitol lowered in his honor
WASHIGTON: Flags over the US Capitol were lowered to half-staff Friday after the death of a police officer took to five the number of people who died after President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the legislature.
US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher on Wednesday while struggling with the rioters who swarmed through the halls of Congress.
The 42-year-old member of the force that protects the ground of the Congress returned to his division office where he collapsed and was taken to the hospital, according to the Capitol Police.
He died of his injuries late Thursday, they said.
According to reports, the FBI will open a murder investigation into his death.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags over the Capitol lowered in his honor.
“The violent and deadly act of insurrection targeting the Capitol, our temple of American Democracy, and its workers was a profound tragedy and stain on our nation’s history,” she said in a statement.
“The sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic.”
Four others, all associated with the protests in support of Trump’s unsupported claim that he won the November 3 election, also died on Wednesday.
Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 35 and a fervent backer of the president from San Diego, California, was shot dead by a Capitol Police officer inside the Capitol building Wednesday.
With a Trump flag wrapped around her, she was at the front of a crowd attempting to batter through an internal doorway when the officer on the other side fired one shot which struck her.
Three others died on the Capitol grounds, police said, of “medical emergencies.”
The two men and one woman were also there to protest for Trump. Roseanne Boyland, 34, from Kennesaw, Georgia, was reportedly trampled during the melee outside the legislature and died of her injuries.
Kevin Greeson, 55, from Athens, Alabama, suffered a heart attack, family members told US media.
And Benjamin Phillips, 50, from Ringtown, Pennsylvania, who had organized a busload of Trump supporters to join the protests, reportedly suffered a stroke.

Pakistani court sentences militant leader to 5 years in jail

Pakistani court sentences militant leader to 5 years in jail
Pakistani court sentences militant leader to 5 years in jail

Pakistani court sentences militant leader to 5 years in jail
  Lakhvi was fined 100,000 Pakistani rupees ($622) by the court in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province
  He was accused of running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing militant activities
MULTAN: A Pakistani court on Friday convicted and sentenced a senior militant leader to five years in jail in a case of terror financing, the country’s counter-terrorism department in the eastern Punjab province said.
The court ruling comes after authorities arrested Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks in India. But he was sentenced in another case.
According to Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department, Lakhvi was fined 100,000 Pakistani rupees ($622) by the court in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. Lakhvi was accused of running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing militant activities.
Lakhvi is alleged to be a leader of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organized the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people. He was arrested after Mumbai attacks but released in 2015 by Pakistani courts.
Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. Since gaining independence in 1947, the two nuclear rivals have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both.

