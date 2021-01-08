US Treasury sanctions Hashd Al-Shaabi leader over human rights abuse

You are here

Sanctions have been placed on Hashd Al-Shaabi chairman Falih Al-Fayyadh for his alleged connection to serious human rights abuses. (File/AFP)
  • US Treasury: Al-Fayyadh was part of a “crisis cell” formed to suppress Iraqi protests
  • The US will hold accountable human rights abusers in Iraq who aim to deny the Iraqi people in their efforts to peacefully protest: Mnuchin
LONDON: Sanctions have been placed on Hashd Al-Shaabi chairman and former Iraqi National Security Advisor Falih Al-Fayyadh for his alleged connection to serious human rights abuses, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

According to the department, Al-Fayyadh was part of a “crisis cell” made up mostly of Hashd Al-Shaabi militia leaders formed in late 2019 to suppress the Iraqi protests that began in October 2019, with the support of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iraqi civilians were demonstrating against corruption, unemployment, economic stagnation and Iranian interference in Iraq’s domestic affairs during the protests and Iran-aligned elements of Hashd Al-Shaabi attacked them, the department added.

“By directing and supervising the murder of peaceful Iraqi demonstrators, Iran-aligned militants and politicians such as Falih Al-Fayyadh have been waging a violent campaign against Iraqi democracy and civil society,” the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said.

“The United States will continue to hold accountable human rights abusers in Iraq who aim to deny the Iraqi people in their efforts to peacefully protest, seek justice, and root out corruption in their country,” Mnuchin added.

Hashd Al-Shaabi has close ties to Tehran but is overseen by the Iraqi government, with Al-Fayyadh its chairman and top commander.

Topics: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Iraq Hashd Al-Shaabi

  • Khamenei’s edict bans imports of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford anti-Covid 19 jabs
  • Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic, last month launched clinical trials of its own vaccine
TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader on Friday banned the import of American and British-produced vaccines against COVID-19, saying they were “completely untrustworthy.”
“Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a tweet, accompanied by the hashtag #CoronaVaccine.
“It’s not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations,” he added.
The Islamic republic has reported more than 1.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, which have caused over 56,000 deaths.
Iran has accused arch-enemy the US of hampering its access to vaccines through a tough sanctions regime.
While food and medicine are technically exempt from the measures, international banks tend to reject transactions involving Iran.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said last month that Washington had demanded that Tehran pay for the drugs through US banks, adding that he had feared the United States would seize the money.
Khamenei’s edict bans imports of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford anti-COVID 19 jabs.
Iran last month launched clinical trials of its own vaccine developed inside the Islamic republic, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic.
The pandemic came on top of months of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 treaty on Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed suffocating sanctions.
In March last year, Khamenei rejected an offer by Trump to help with the pandemic, saying he did not trust the intentions of the US, Iran’s “most vicious” enemy.
The Iranian Red Crescent said Friday that US-based Iranian scientists had been planning to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Iran, but that the delivery had been canceled following Khamenei’s comments.
“A million doses of the vaccine were meant to have been delivered to the Red Crescent” via a third country, it said in a statement widely reported in local media.
Khamenei claimed in a televised address Friday that “if the Americans were able to produce” a trustworthy vaccine, “the coronavirus catastrophe wouldn’t have happened in their country.”
He also tweeted that “given our experience with France’s HIV-tainted blood supplies, French vaccines aren’t trustworthy either.”
That was a reference to a scandal in the 1980s in which blood infected with HIV was distributed in France, and later abroad, even after the government became aware of the problem.
Hundreds of people in Iran were among those infected.
France’s then-prime minister Laurent Fabius was charged with manslaughter, but acquitted in 1999, while his health minister was convicted but never punished.

Topics: Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei COVID-19

