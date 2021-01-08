Saudi Arabia, US take part in joint military exercise

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Air Force (RSAF) and the US Air Force completed a bilateral military drill, in which Saudi F-15SE fighters, and American B-52 strategic bombers and F-16 fighters participated, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
“The exercise highlights the common capabilities and potential, contributes to achieving compatibility and operational integration and is a continuation of the joint cooperation between the two air forces to maintain security and stability in the region,” the statement said.
The RSAF, the Royal Saudi Naval Force, the US Navy, the US Coast Guard and the US Air Force conducted combined joint air operations in support of the maritime surface warfare exercise in the Arabian Gulf on Dec. 17-18.
Also, during a meeting on Dec. 21 between Saudi and US military officials, Washington reaffirmed the importance of its defense relationship with the Kingdom.
Vice Admiral Samuel Paparo also visited Kuwait on Jan. 6, where he again emphasized the importance of the strong partnership between the two country’s navies “to ensure maritime security, especially in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.”
