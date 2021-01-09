Venezuela’s new taxi drivers: Moonlighting soldiers

You are here

People wait in a line near a gas station to fill their tanks in Caracas. (AP/File)
Updated 09 January 2021
AFP

SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela: In crisis-hit Venezuela, even soldiers are struggling to make ends meet on meager salaries rendered practically worthless by the highest inflation in the world and have taken to moonlighting — as taxi drivers.
Some have taken to sneaking out of their barracks to pick up customers needing a lift — a job that can earn them 60 times their monthly salary with just one trip.
“I’m a father and given the situation in the country, my salary is worth nothing,” a 39-year-old sergeant said. “I do my taxi journeys and I earn much more than in my other job — that’s why I do it.”
The sergeant can earn more than $500 for driving passengers from San Cristobal on the border with Colombia to the capital Caracas, some 800 km to the northeast. His monthly wage as a soldier — 9 million bolivars — is worth just $8.
However, regular taxi drivers are furious and say members of the armed forces have an unfair advantage: Their uniform.
“They don’t get stopped at police checkpoints” where drivers are often asked for a bribe, and “they don’t have problems getting fuel,” complained Eusebio Correa, a 57-year-old career taxi driver.
“The military that should be providing security are now chauffeurs in uniform.”
Sourcing fuel for vehicles is a major issue in Venezuela, but especially in remote Tachira state and its capital San Cristobal.
Fuel shortages have led to people waiting at gas stations for days at a time to fill their tanks, or alternatively turning to the black market, where prices are considerably higher. That added cost has subsequently pushed up the price of taxi rides.
But since the military controls gas stations, soldiers don’t face the same restrictions the general population does.
“This uniform that I wear represents respect. With the uniform, I can come and go anywhere,” admitted the sergeant.
The salaries of the rank and file may have plummeted alongside everyone else’s earnings in a country that has been in recession for seven years, but the military as an institution remains powerful.
It is the main power propping up the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
The military also controls oil, mining and food distribution companies, as well as customs and several key ministries.
Venezuela’s opposition and some rights organizations claim many top military officials have gotten rich through corruption.
The taxi-driving sergeant said he started “escaping” his barracks to moonlight once the country was put under a coronavirus lockdown.
“For the release permits, sometimes I ask for medical leave. You even make up stuff to your own colleagues. I know many who do this job, right up to our superiors,” said the sergeant.
Under the lockdown, regular comings and goings were restricted — and only authorized via passes issued by the military.

Updated 09 January 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: US employers shed jobs last month for the first time since April, cutting 140,000 positions, clear evidence that the economy is faltering as the viral pandemic tightens its grip on consumers and businesses.
At the same time, the unemployment rate stayed at 6.7 percent, the first time it hasn’t fallen since April.
Friday’s figures from the Labor Department suggest that employers have rehired roughly all the workers they can afford to after having laid off more than 22 million in the spring — the worst such loss on record. With consumer spending barely growing over the past few months, most companies have little incentive to hire. The economy still has 9.9 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic sent it sinking into a deep recession nearly a year ago.
The pandemic will likely continue to weaken the economy through the winter and perhaps early spring. But many economists, along with the Federal Reserve’s policymakers, say they think that once the coronavirus vaccines are more widely distributed, a broad recovery should take hold in the second half of the year. The incoming Biden administration, along with a now fully Democratic-controlled House and Senate, is also expected to push rescue aid and spending measures that could accelerate growth.
For now, the renewed surge in virus cases, as well as cold weather, has caused millions of consumers to avoid eating out, shopping and traveling. Reimposed business restrictions have shut down numerous restaurants, bars, and other venues.
Economists at TD Securities estimate that more than half the states have restricted gatherings to 10 or fewer people, up from about a quarter in September. New York City and California, among others, placed strict new limits on restaurants last month.
In recent months, retailers have been especially hurt by the slump in consumer spending. Debit and credit card data tracked by JPMorgan Chase, based on 30 million accounts, shows that Americans slowed their purchases during the holiday shopping season.
 

