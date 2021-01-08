KHARTOUM: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 85 tons of food aid in Babanusa town in Sudan’s western Kordofan governorate, helping 4,800 people.
As part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian aid, the center also distributed 2,456 cartons of dates in Lahij governorate in Yemen, helping 2,456 families.
KSrelief continued its humanitarian and aid efforts by distributing winter clothing, including winter bags and blankets, among Palestinian and Syrian refugees, and needy families, in the Jordanian governorates of Amman, Zarqa, Ma’an and Tafileh. The center distributed 1,433 winter bags and 2,866 blankets, helping 1,433 families as part of winter clothing assistance for refugee families in Jordan.
KSrelief delivers aid in Sudan, Jordan, Yemen
https://arab.news/72yrg
KSrelief delivers aid in Sudan, Jordan, Yemen
- The center distributed 1,433 winter bags and 2,866 blankets, helping 1,433 families as part of winter clothing assistance for refugee families in Jordan
KHARTOUM: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 85 tons of food aid in Babanusa town in Sudan’s western Kordofan governorate, helping 4,800 people.