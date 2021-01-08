You are here

KSrelief delivers aid in Sudan, Jordan, Yemen
KSrelief continued its humanitarian and aid efforts. (SPA)
KSrelief continued its humanitarian and aid efforts. (SPA)
KSrelief continued its humanitarian and aid efforts. (SPA)
Updated 09 January 2021
SPA

  • The center distributed 1,433 winter bags and 2,866 blankets, helping 1,433 families as part of winter clothing assistance for refugee families in Jordan
KHARTOUM: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 85 tons of food aid in Babanusa town in Sudan’s western Kordofan governorate, helping 4,800 people.
As part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian aid, the center also distributed 2,456 cartons of dates in Lahij governorate in Yemen, helping 2,456 families.
KSrelief continued its humanitarian and aid efforts by distributing winter clothing, including winter bags and blankets, among Palestinian and Syrian refugees, and needy families, in the Jordanian governorates of Amman, Zarqa, Ma’an and Tafileh. The center distributed 1,433 winter bags and 2,866 blankets, helping 1,433 families as part of winter clothing assistance for refugee families in Jordan.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) handed over specialist equipment to Yemeni families looking after orphans during a ceremony held in Aden.
The delivery was part of the Seed of Safety program which Yemen’s Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Mohammed Al-Zaouri said was vital in supporting an important segment of the country’s society.
Abdullah Al-Tayyar, coordinator of KSrelief’s projects in Aden, said the center had implemented more than 550 projects throughout Yemeni provinces.
Seed of Safety’s projects director, Imane Al-Zubairi, pointed out that the program had been running for a year during which time it had helped 600 women providing for orphans in Aden, Taiz, Marib, and on the country’s west coast.
Training courses have been held in photography, incense production, sewing, and baking.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

