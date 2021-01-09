China tightens virus restrictions on new cluster ahead of Lunar New Year

You are here

China has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control after the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019. (File/AFP)
  • A spike in Hebei province, bordering Beijing, has sparked fresh lockdowns ahead of the Lunar New Year next month
  • Most of the cases were in Shijiazhuang city, which along with its surrounding areas is home to 11 million people
AFP

BEIJING: Two Chinese cities south of Beijing further tightened virus restrictions Saturday and issued week-long stay at home orders to residents as authorities race to stamp out a resurgence in infections.
China has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control after the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019 but a spike in Hebei province, bordering Beijing, has sparked fresh lockdowns ahead of the Lunar New Year next month.
Hebei has reported over 130 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past week, with more than 200 more asymptomatic infections.
Most of the cases were in Shijiazhuang city, which along with its surrounding areas is home to 11 million people. Several other infections were reported in neighboring Xingtai city, home to 7 million.
Overnight, both cities announced new, week-long stay at home orders for their residents, officials said.
Shijiazhuang also closed its subway from Saturday morning to aid “prevention and control of the outbreak,” authorities said, with taxi services also suspended.
Major highways leading into the city, around 300 kilometers (200 miles) south of Beijing, have already been closed and inter-city passenger travel halted.
Supermarkets in Shijiazhuang are now closed to walk-in customers, officials said later Saturday, with purchases limited to online orders and contactless deliveries.
More than 16 million people across the two cities had been tested for the virus since Wednesday, state media reported.
“We haven’t seen a clear turning point yet in this outbreak,” said Shijiazhuang official Ma Yujun. “The risk of expansion still exists.”
The curbs come ahead of the Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions criss-cross China to visit family and friends, with National Health Commission vice minister Zeng Yixin warning Saturday the festival “will further boost the risk of transmission.”
Authorities are racing to roll out vaccines, with more than 9 million doses given so far, Zeng added.
Health authorities recently gave conditional approval to a vaccine candidate by Chinese pharma giant Sinopharm, with emergency use jabs already administered in the later part of 2020.

Indian vaccine maker denies trial ‘irregularities’

An Indian pharmaceutical company whose coronavirus vaccine has been approved for restricted use has brushed off accusations of irregularities in its clinical trials. (Reuters/File Photo)
An Indian pharmaceutical company whose coronavirus vaccine has been approved for restricted use has brushed off accusations of irregularities in its clinical trials. (Reuters/File Photo)
An Indian pharmaceutical company whose coronavirus vaccine has been approved for restricted use has brushed off accusations of irregularities in its clinical trials. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Volunteers say they were unaware jab was part of clinical study
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An Indian pharmaceutical company whose coronavirus vaccine has been approved for restricted use has brushed off accusations of irregularities in its clinical trials by participants alleging lack of informed consent.

The vaccine, Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was approved last week by the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use, despite concerns among health experts that its late-stage trials have not been completed.

The treatment is currently at the center of a controversy in Bhopal, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, with volunteers who took part in its trials saying they did not know they were participating in clinical research — an accusation the producer denies.

“Each and every volunteer who is part of the trial is informed about the details very clearly in a regional language, the language the person understands, and on top of that an informed person’s form is filled out and taken care of,” Dr. Rajni Kant, spokesman for the ICMR, which is India’s apex body for biomedical research, told Arab News.

However, those who received Covaxin shots at a People’s College of Medical Sciences and Research hospital in Bhopal, complain that they were unaware it was a trial.

“I was told that it’s a vaccine for coronavirus,” said Jitendra Narwariya, 37, a laborer from Bhopal’s Shankar Nagar who was vaccinated on Dec. 10.

He heard an announcement from a vehicle in his neighborhood offering participants 750 rupees ($11), substantially more than his wage, which does not exceed 600 rupees a day.

“I boarded the vehicle and went to the hospital where I came to know about Covaxin,” he told Arab News. “I was told that the vaccine is for protecting us from the deadly virus — that’s why I decided to come to the hospital.”

Narwariya is not alone. More than 600 people from the city’s poorer areas were enrolled for the trial.

“I was promised a vaccine for coronavirus. I was not aware that they were using a vaccine on me as a trial,” said Man Singh, 60, a daily wage worker, who was inoculated on Dec. 21.

Both men fell ill a few days after vaccination. In Narwariya’s case, the hospital carrying out Covaxin trials initially refused free treatment, but later accepted him after local activists intervened.

“Around 600 to 700 people from the poor neighborhoods went for testing. Not all of them are having trouble,” Bhopal-based social activist Rachana Dhingra said.

“The issue is that none of those we met received their informed consent form,” she said. “You are supposed to take audio-video consent of people who are illiterate. Lots of these people are vulnerable.”

According to the country’s 2018 New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, a freely given, informed, written consent must be obtained from each study subject. Hospitals are required to maintain an audio-video recording of consent being given if the person cannot write.

Rajesh Kapoor, vice-chancellor of the People’s College of Medical Sciences and Research, rejects all the accusations.

“There is no question of violations of any rule. We followed all the procedures for all the 1,702 people who took part in the trial. Everybody’s consent was taken,” he told Arab News.

Kant, the ICMR spokesman, said that it should be obvious that the vaccination was a trial.

“We all know that there is no vaccine available right now so only trials are happening. If people don’t know it, then it is their ignorance,” he said, while adding that “informed consent is a must.”

Bharat Biotech, the company producing Covaxin in collaboration with ICMR, declined to comment.

According to Dr. Anand Rai from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the coronavirus vaccine race is encouraging companies to compromise the rules.

“Vaccine manufacturers who are in a rush to launch their product and earn money are violating all the norms of trial,” he said.

Mumbai-based health expert Dr. Amar Jesani flagged several problems related to the Covaxin trial, including the financial incentive for participants, which he said violate ICMR’s own guidelines.

“Not taking consent properly, being insensitive in terms of money, not providing a copy of the informed consent along with the participant information sheet to the participants — these are all violations of the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines,” he told Arab News.

