Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 4 deaths from COVID-19 and 110 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 40 were recorded in Riyadh, 31 in Makkah, 12 in the Eastern Province, 12 in Madinah, 3 in Asir, 3 in Jazan and 2 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 355,382 after 174 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,286 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
