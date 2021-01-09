You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced 4 deaths from COVID-19 and 110 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ykna2

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 355,382
  • A total of 6,286 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 4 deaths from COVID-19 and 110 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 40 were recorded in Riyadh, 31 in Makkah, 12 in the Eastern Province, 12 in Madinah, 3 in Asir, 3 in Jazan and 2 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 355,382 after 174 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,286 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia sets up health center at border crossing with Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sets up health center at border crossing with Qatar
First Saudi female skating team aiming for international glory  photos
Saudi Arabia
First Saudi female skating team aiming for international glory 

Saudi Arabia sets up health center at border crossing with Qatar

Saudi Arabia sets up health center at border crossing with Qatar
Updated 09 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sets up health center at border crossing with Qatar

Saudi Arabia sets up health center at border crossing with Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and land and sea borders with Qatar on Monday
Updated 09 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A COVID-19 health center in Saudi Arabia was established at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Multiple Qatari cars were preparing to cross the border, an Al-Arabiya correspondent said, following the reopening of the Salwa port. The first Qatari car entered the port on Saturday afternoon.
Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and land and sea borders with Qatar on Monday, in a breakthrough agreement aimed at ending the three-year diplomatic dispute with Doha.
The Kingdom issued multiple health measures for the entry of Qatari nationals following the reopening of its border.
Those entering Saudi Arabia must take a coronavirus test and isolate themselves for three days, Al Arabiya reported.
Medical teams will be available at the Salwa border crossing to test those arriving from Qatar, and people entering the border will then have to sign a commitment to adhere to home quarantine measures.
The Kingdom recorded the lowest number of deaths from COVID-19 since April on Friday with 4 fatalities. The health ministry also reported 97 new cases of the virus.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 355,208 after 171 more patients recovered from the coronavirus.
A total of 6,282 people have succumbed to the it in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi-Qatar

Related

Qatar Airways reroutes flights as Saudi Arabia lifts airspace ban
Middle-East
Qatar Airways reroutes flights as Saudi Arabia lifts airspace ban
Update UAE to reopen all entry points with Qatar on Saturday
Middle-East
UAE to reopen all entry points with Qatar on Saturday

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16
India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16
Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted, lawmaker says
Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted, lawmaker says
Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn
Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn
Albania rescues 50 Syrian migrants heading for Italy by boat
Albania rescues 50 Syrian migrants heading for Italy by boat

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.