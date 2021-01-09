Over 60k varsity students benefit from e-learning in KSA’s Abha

You are here

King Khalid University. (SPA)
Updated 10 January 2021
SPA

  • During the first semester, KKU also organized 27 online seminars, which were attended by 11,498 people
ABHA: Over 60,000 students attended different online programs in various disciplines during the first semester of the academic year at the King Khalid University (KKU), Abha.
Dr. Faleh bin Raja Allah Al-Sulami, president of the university, praised the support of the Education Ministry in the smooth transition from traditional to online method of learning in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
He said KKU’s e-learning model is very reliable and developed according to the international standard.
Dr. Saad bin Muhammad bin Dajam, vice president of educational and academic affairs, said the deanship of e-learning made great efforts in cooperation with the affiliated colleges and government departments to ensure the success of the transition to online learning.
During the first semester, KKU also organized 27 online seminars, which were attended by 11,498 people. It conducted 9,652 oral exams via Tamkeen channel to ensure continuity of the educational process in the Kingdom.
The Kingdom already has an advanced integrated online education system in many of its universities.
Integrated and remote education was one of the proposed plans before the spread of the coronavirus. The emergency events helped with its implementation despite the fact that some peripheral regions do not have the necessary components of a fast and effective communication.

 

Topics: King Khalid University (KKU)

JEDDAH: Saudis leaving the Kingdom after March 31 will not require a COVID-19 vaccine to travel, a Saudi Health Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
“There is no condition that states one must be vaccinated to travel. Studies for this are still ongoing. This matter is related to the Kingdom. Other countries might be applying this, but there is no condition in the Kingdom so far,” said Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
The Health Passport is a unique service issued by the Health Ministry’s “Twakkalna” application in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and other entities. It is important that recipients of the vaccine have their appointments documented.
The ministry recorded 110 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, raising the total number of infections to 363,692.
The Riyadh region recorded the highest case count with 40 cases, while Makkah reported 31, and the Eastern Province and Madinah region saw 12 cases each. Hail, the Northern Border region and Al-Jouf recorded zero cases.

FASTFACTS

• The ministry recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

• The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks.

• There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.

There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.
There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 97.7 percent.
The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks after only four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 6,286.
More than 11.3 million polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, with 37,043 completed in the past 24 hours.

