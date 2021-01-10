Emirates suspends flights to Hong Kong

DUBAI: Dubai’s Emirates airline is to stop flying to Hong Kong until Jan. 22, the carrier said in a statement published Sunday on its website.

“As per the latest authority directive in Hong Kong, customers holding tickets on flight EK 384 with final destination to Hong Kong from Jan. 9 – 22, 2021, will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.”

However, the airline said customers booked on flights from Hong Kong to Dubai over this period will be allowed to travel, as will those booked on flights from Dubai where their final destination is Bangkok.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact center for rebooking options,” it added.

The statement from the Dubai airline did not divulge the reason for the stopping of flights.

On Dec. 16 a CNN report said Emirates, along with British Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Nepal Airlines were restricted from flying for 14 days as part of Hong Kong’s bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).