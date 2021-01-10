You are here

Emirates suspends flights to Hong Kong

No reason was given for the suspension of the flights. (Supplied)
No reason was given for the suspension of the flights. (Supplied)
Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

Emirates suspends flights to Hong Kong

No reason was given for the suspension of the flights. (Supplied)
  • People whose last destination is Bangkok can still travel
  • No explanation has been given for the suspension in the service
Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI:  Dubai’s Emirates airline is to stop flying to Hong Kong until Jan. 22, the carrier said in a statement published Sunday on its website.

“As per the latest authority directive in Hong Kong, customers holding tickets on flight EK 384 with final destination to Hong Kong from Jan. 9 – 22, 2021, will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.”

However, the airline said customers booked on flights from Hong Kong to Dubai over this period will be allowed to travel, as will those booked on flights from Dubai where their final destination is Bangkok.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact center for rebooking options,” it added.

The statement from the Dubai airline did not divulge the reason for the stopping of flights.

On Dec. 16 a CNN report said Emirates, along with British Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Nepal Airlines were restricted from flying for 14 days as part of Hong Kong’s bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Topics: Emirates Airline Emirates Hong Kong Dubai Coronavirus COVID-19

Saudi expat is recipient of prestigious Indian award

Saudi expat is recipient of prestigious Indian award
Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi expat is recipient of prestigious Indian award

Saudi expat is recipient of prestigious Indian award
  • Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, Chairman of Eram Group, awarded Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award 2021
Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Chairman of Eram Group Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, who hails from Kerala, has won the 2021 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), India’s top honorary award for overseas Indians.

The award is a recognition of the contributions made by a member of the Indian community in the field of philanthropic and charitable work. It also highlights the recipient’s prominence in their chosen field and their enhancing of India’s prestige overseas.

Dr. Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honor.

He said: “My contribution to society is something that I have learned from my parents. They have always been gentle and generous to people’s sufferings and what I do today is what I have seen growing up. It’s an irreplaceable part of my life.”

The PBSA award recognised Dr. Ahmed’s commitment to addressing humanity’s challenges, including access to clean sanitation, environmental issues and creating jobs for the underprivileged.

Dr. Ahmed has more than 25 years’ experience in business and currently works for Eram Group, a business conglomerate with its headquarters in Alkhobar and with global operations across several sectors.

Topics: Saudi expats

