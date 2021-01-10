Over 79 chairmen, board members resign from Saudi-listed firms in 2020

Companies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) saw more than 79 resignations in 2020, including from chairmen and board members, data compiled by Argaam showed.

Seven board chairmen resigned for personal or business-related reasons.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s (Petro Rabigh) chairman, Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi, resigned on Feb. 1, 2020, for personal reasons.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s (SABIC) chairman, Abdulaziz Saleh Aljarbou, resigned on June 16, 2020, following the completion of Saudi Aramco’s acquisition deal.

Almarai Co. announced on March 9, 2020, the resignation of its chairman, Sultan bin Mohammed Al Kabeer, for personal reasons.