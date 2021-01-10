You are here

  • Home
  • One year after plane downed, victims’ governments demand justice from Iran

One year after plane downed, victims’ governments demand justice from Iran

One year after plane downed, victims’ governments demand justice from Iran
Relatives touch a huge screen bearing portraits of late crew members and passengers of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 during a commemorative ceremony on January 8 in Kiev. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/njqbw

Updated 10 January 2021
AFP

One year after plane downed, victims’ governments demand justice from Iran

One year after plane downed, victims’ governments demand justice from Iran
  • Iran offered to pay $150,000 to each of the families of the victims of Flight 752 in December
  • Trudeau has demanded a “thorough, transparent and credible investigation into the cause of this tragedy”
Updated 10 January 2021
AFP

TORONTO: Canada and other nations whose citizens died in Iran’s downing of a Ukrainian jetliner one year ago on Friday called on Tehran to come clean about the tragedy and “deliver justice” for the victims’ families.
“We urgently call on Iran to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash,” the coordination and response group made up of Canada, Britain, Ukraine, Sweden and Afghanistan said in a statement.
They also said they “will hold Iran to account to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.”
In Toronto, in Canada’s Ontario province, nearly 200 people gathered under cloudy skies Friday afternoon in front of the University of Toronto before holding a march in honor of the crash victims, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
Many people carried signs depicting the victims’ photos and names. Other people wore black face masks printed with the word “Justice.”
Among the marchers was Hamid Niazi, who lost his wife, daughter and son in the crash.
“I am not sure how I can explain that, I am still in (a) state of denial and disbelief. I can’t believe that that happened to my family,” he told AFP.
“Sometimes I think I am having a nightmare, that this couldn’t happen.”
In Kiev, where the doomed plane was bound, wreaths of flowers were laid on the site of a future memorial dedicated to the victims. A giant screen showed photos of the passengers and crew members.
At the end of December, Iran offered to pay $150,000 to each of the families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, acknowledging that its forces had mistakenly shot it down on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents.
On Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne rejected the offer, saying: “The issue of compensation will not be set through unilateral statements by Iran but rather be subject to state-to-state negotiations.”
In a separate statement on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once again demanded from Iran a “thorough, transparent and credible investigation into the cause of this tragedy.”
He also vowed “to hold Iran accountable, including by ensuring that Iran makes full reparations for the victims of PS752 and their grieving families, and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”
In mid-December, Canada’s special counsel into the tragedy, former minister Ralph Goodale, issued a 70-page report arguing that Iran should not be “investigating itself” over the matter, emphasizing that many of the key details surrounding the crash remained unknown.
Trudeau, Champagne and several other members of the government spoke with victims’ families on Thursday during a private virtual commemoration.
The prime minister also recently announced that January 8 would become known as Canada’s National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters.

Topics: Iran Ukraine airliner

Related

A woman lays flowers to a memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for the victims of a Ukrainian 737-800 plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran. (AP)
Middle-East
A year on, no justice for victims of Iran plane attack: HRW
Iran threatens to throw out UN nuclear inspectors as IRGC parades terror capability
Middle-East
Iran threatens to throw out UN nuclear inspectors as IRGC parades terror capability

Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe

Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, center, wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, attend an inauguration ceremony, in Istanbul, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP)
Updated 36 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe

Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe
  • Germany’s internal intelligence service, BfV, has been investigating SETA’s activities in Germany for a while. Last month it published a report accusing SETA of pursuing the Turkish government’s agenda in Germany
Updated 36 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Germany has accused a Turkish think tank of being a front for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party and spreading government propaganda in Europe.

The Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) has had an office in Berlin since 2017.

SETA is known to be financed by the family of Erdogan’s son-in-law and former finance and treasury minister, Berat Albayrak, and it has representative offices in Brussels and Washington D.C.

Germany’s parliament accused SETA of collecting intelligence and spreading the views of the Turkish government using scientific research activities as a cover.

The federal government said that SETA’s aim was to garner influence in German public opinion and frame the political debates about Turkey with various instruments, including nominating candidates in local elections. It was acting in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

Stephan Thomae, from the FDP, said the government had lost its patience and abandoned its cautious approach toward Turkey’s efforts to establish diplomatic leverage in Germany, Deutsche Welle reported.

“It has been clear for some time that SETA is part of the government of Turkey 's information game,” tweeted Steven A. Cook, a senior fellow at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations. “Too few in Washington understand that it is not actually a research organization.”

SETA previously came under fire from the international community in 2019, when it published two reports.

It catalogued the correspondents of international news outlets in Turkey, while another report on the structure of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Europe claimed that the group collaborated with racist white supremacists on the continent.

Press freedom groups condemned the SETA media report as a dangerous escalation in the treatment of journalists, and a criminal complaint against the SETA report was filed on a series of charges including “inciting the public to hatred and enmity.”

The report profiled social media sharing and the personal backgrounds of Turkish journalists who worked for international media, including Arab News, effectively making them a government target.

Germany’s internal intelligence service, BfV, has been investigating SETA’s activities in Germany for a while. Last month it published a report accusing SETA of pursuing the Turkish government’s agenda in Germany.

“US authorities should follow suit with SETA’s Washington counterpart. This propaganda shop has long been the main beacon of Erdoganism in the United States,” Sinan Ciddi, associate professor of national security studies at the Marine Corps University in the US, tweeted.

Turkish opposition parties’ requests for a parliamentary inquiry about SETA’s financial resources and activities were rejected by Ankara in 2019.

SETA has been exempt from tax since 2013, unlike other think tanks in Turkey.

The Turkish presidency’s communication director Fahrettin Altun and the presidency’s lead spokesman Ibrahim Kalin used to work at SETA.

SETA has not yet released an official statement about the German government’s claims.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Turkey criticized for indictment of 108 people over 2014 protests
Middle-East
Turkey criticized for indictment of 108 people over 2014 protests
EU hits Turkey with steel sanctions amid dumping probe
Business & Economy
EU hits Turkey with steel sanctions amid dumping probe

Latest updates

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe
Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe
Saudi expat is recipient of prestigious Indian award
Saudi expat is recipient of prestigious Indian award
NADEC restructuring to save $32m over two years
NADEC restructuring to save $32m over two years
New batch of Russian trains arrive at Alexandria port
New batch of Russian trains arrive at Alexandria port

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.