RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 201 antipersonnel mines, 130 antitank mines, and 1,217 unexploded ordnance and 19 explosive devices — totaling 1,567 mines — during the first week of January.
A total of 210,072 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, equips them with modern equipment and also helps mine victims. In June, KSrelief extended Masam’s contract for one year at a cost of $30 million. The project has 32 demining teams. Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.
Saudi project clears 1,567 more mines in Yemen
https://arab.news/mhqey
Saudi project clears 1,567 more mines in Yemen
- Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran
RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 201 antipersonnel mines, 130 antitank mines, and 1,217 unexploded ordnance and 19 explosive devices — totaling 1,567 mines — during the first week of January.