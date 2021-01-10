Saudi project clears 1,567 more mines in Yemen

You are here

Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians. (SPA)
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

  • Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 201 antipersonnel mines, 130 antitank mines, and 1,217 unexploded ordnance and 19 explosive devices — totaling 1,567 mines — during the first week of January.
A total of 210,072 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, equips them with modern equipment and also helps mine victims. In June, KSrelief extended Masam’s contract for one year at a cost of $30 million. The project has 32 demining teams. Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.

Topics: Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM)

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

BURAYDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal honored Dr. Sultan Al-Shaya, CEO of the Health Cluster in Qassim, on Sunday for his exemplary performance. The Health Cluster in Qassim has been ranked first for its performance in the Kingdom.

The Health Cluster is an integrated network of healthcare providers under one administrative structure serving millions of people and allowing mobility of medical professionals within the health clusters system.

The Health Ministry has launched two clusters in the Kingdom so far — one in Riyadh and the second in the central region.

It plans to streamline the healthcare system in the Kingdom along modern lines and launch more clusters to serve people in an efficient manner.

The governor lauded the efforts of the official and his team. He said the top ranking is the result of hard work and dedication. Prince Faisal also praised the healthcare professionals in the region for playing an effective role during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Later, the governor held a meeting with members of a nonprofit organization, which carries out volunteer work in the region.

He was briefed about the different initiatives carried out by the organization and the community services its members were performing in the region.

Topics: Qassim HEALTH CARE

