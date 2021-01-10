Initiative to nationalize Saudi ports jobs launched

You are here

The initiative aims to ultimately localize more than 300 jobs related to port operations.
The initiative aims to ultimately localize more than 300 jobs related to port operations. (SPA)
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

  • Mawani had launched a strategic plan to optimize the massive potential and capacity of Saudi Arabia’s ports
RIYADH: The General Authority for Ports (Mawani), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, on Sunday launched an initiative to localize jobs in companies operating across the Kingdom’s various ports.
In the first phase, 23 occupations will be localized in four companies operating at the Jeddah Islamic Port.
The initiative aims to ultimately localize more than 300 jobs related to port operations. Under the project, young Saudi men and women will receive training to help them join the labor market.
Saudi Arabia’s strategic location as a hub connecting Middle East with Europe and Africa, alongside its robust economy, will help transform the Kingdom into a pioneering global logistics hub. These factors offer an attractive package for investors interested in capitalizing on the lands owned by Mawani and building partnerships with the authority to develop full-fledged logistics zones.  

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up

BURAYDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal honored Dr. Sultan Al-Shaya, CEO of the Health Cluster in Qassim, on Sunday for his exemplary performance. The Health Cluster in Qassim has been ranked first for its performance in the Kingdom.

The Health Cluster is an integrated network of healthcare providers under one administrative structure serving millions of people and allowing mobility of medical professionals within the health clusters system.

The Health Ministry has launched two clusters in the Kingdom so far — one in Riyadh and the second in the central region.

It plans to streamline the healthcare system in the Kingdom along modern lines and launch more clusters to serve people in an efficient manner.

The governor lauded the efforts of the official and his team. He said the top ranking is the result of hard work and dedication. Prince Faisal also praised the healthcare professionals in the region for playing an effective role during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Later, the governor held a meeting with members of a nonprofit organization, which carries out volunteer work in the region.

He was briefed about the different initiatives carried out by the organization and the community services its members were performing in the region.

