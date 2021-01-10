RIYADH: The General Authority for Ports (Mawani), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, on Sunday launched an initiative to localize jobs in companies operating across the Kingdom’s various ports.
In the first phase, 23 occupations will be localized in four companies operating at the Jeddah Islamic Port.
The initiative aims to ultimately localize more than 300 jobs related to port operations. Under the project, young Saudi men and women will receive training to help them join the labor market.
Saudi Arabia’s strategic location as a hub connecting Middle East with Europe and Africa, alongside its robust economy, will help transform the Kingdom into a pioneering global logistics hub. These factors offer an attractive package for investors interested in capitalizing on the lands owned by Mawani and building partnerships with the authority to develop full-fledged logistics zones.
Initiative to nationalize Saudi ports jobs launched
https://arab.news/rwc57
Initiative to nationalize Saudi ports jobs launched
- Mawani had launched a strategic plan to optimize the massive potential and capacity of Saudi Arabia’s ports
RIYADH: The General Authority for Ports (Mawani), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, on Sunday launched an initiative to localize jobs in companies operating across the Kingdom’s various ports.