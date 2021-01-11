Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up

You are here

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal honored Dr. Sultan Al-Shaya, CEO of the health cluster in Qassim, at his office on Sunday.
Updated 11 January 2021
BURAYDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal honored Dr. Sultan Al-Shaya, CEO of the Health Cluster in Qassim, on Sunday for his exemplary performance. The Health Cluster in Qassim has been ranked first for its performance in the Kingdom.

The Health Cluster is an integrated network of healthcare providers under one administrative structure serving millions of people and allowing mobility of medical professionals within the health clusters system.

The Health Ministry has launched two clusters in the Kingdom so far — one in Riyadh and the second in the central region.

It plans to streamline the healthcare system in the Kingdom along modern lines and launch more clusters to serve people in an efficient manner.

The governor lauded the efforts of the official and his team. He said the top ranking is the result of hard work and dedication. Prince Faisal also praised the healthcare professionals in the region for playing an effective role during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Later, the governor held a meeting with members of a nonprofit organization, which carries out volunteer work in the region.

He was briefed about the different initiatives carried out by the organization and the community services its members were performing in the region.

