Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes

Navy divers use a flotation device to retrieve wreckage of the ill-fated Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger aircraft during recovery operations near Lancang Island on January 10, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)
Navy divers use a flotation device to retrieve wreckage of the ill-fated Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger aircraft during recovery operations near Lancang Island on January 10, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)
Navy divers use a flotation device to retrieve wreckage of the ill-fated Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger aircraft during recovery operations near Lancang Island on January 10, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)
Navy divers use a flotation device to retrieve wreckage of the ill-fated Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger aircraft during recovery operations near Lancang Island on January 10, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)
Indonesian Rescue members attend a morning briefing before continuing the rescue process for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 11, 2021. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)
Indonesian Rescue members attend a morning briefing before continuing the rescue process for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 11, 2021. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane’s black boxes

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane’s black boxes
  • More than 20 helicopters, 100 navy ships and boats, and 2,500 rescue personnel have been searching since Sunday
  • Signals from the boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders were earlier detected between Lancang and Laki islands
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

JAKARTA: The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.
Authorities have said signals from the boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders were detected between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta’s coast. Officials said they have marked a location where the sounds were being emitted from the black boxes, which detached from the tail of the aircraft when it plummeted into the sea.
The cockpit voice recorder holds conversations between pilots, and the data recorder tracks electronic information such as airspeed, altitude and vertical acceleration. When found, they will be transported to port and handed to the National Transportation Safety Committee overseeing the crash investigation.
More than 20 helicopters, 100 navy ships and boats, and 2,500 rescue personnel have been searching since Sunday and have found parts of the plane in the water at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet), leading rescuers to continue searching the area.
Television footages showed landing gear, wheels and a jet engine among the parts found, while other rescuers brought a dozen body bags containing human remains to a police hospital in eastern Jakarta for the identification process.
The National Search and Rescue Agency chief Bagus Puruhito said divers using high-tech “ping locator” equipment were looking for an identified target beneath 20 meters (65 feet) of seabed mud.
The transport committee’s chairman, Soerjanto Tjahjono, said the black boxes could provide valuable information to investigators. Once the device is found and taken to the investigators’ facility, it will take three to five days to dry and clean the device and to download its data, Tjahjono said.
He said it need more time to analyze it, “depending on the complexity of the problem.”
Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.
In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. The plane involved in Saturday’s disaster did not have the automated flight-control system that played a role in the Lion Air crash and another crash of a 737 MAX 8 jet in Ethiopia five months later, leading to the grounding of the MAX 8 for 20 months.
The Lion Air crash was Indonesia’s worst airline disaster since 1997, when 234 people were killed on a Garuda airlines flight near Medan on Sumatra island. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing 162 people.
Sriwijaya Air has had only minor incidents in the past, though a farmer was killed in 2008 when a plane went off the runway while landing due to a hydraulic issue.
The United States banned Indonesian carriers from operating in the country in 2007, but reversed the decision in 2016, citing improvements in compliance with international aviation standards. The European Union has previously had similar bans, lifting them in June 2018.

Topics: Boeing 737-500 Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 Indonesia

India readies colossal coronavirus vaccine rollout

India readies colossal coronavirus vaccine rollout
Updated 8 min 55 sec ago

India readies colossal coronavirus vaccine rollout

India readies colossal coronavirus vaccine rollout
Updated 8 min 55 sec ago
NEW DELHI: India aims to begin vaccinating its 1.3 billion people against coronavirus from Saturday, a colossal and complex task compounded by safety worries, shaky infrastructure and public skepticism.
In one of the world’s biggest rollouts, the planet’s second-most populous nation hopes to inoculate 300 million people — equal almost to the entire US population — by July.
First to get one of two vaccines granted “emergency approval” will be 30 million health and other frontline workers, followed by around 270 million people aged over 50 or deemed high-risk all over the vast nation.
About 150,000 staff in 700 districts have been specially trained, and India has held several national dry runs involving mock transportation of vaccines and dummy injections.
Authorities will use the experience from holding elections in the world’s biggest democracy, and from regular child immunization programs for polio and tuberculosis.
But in an enormous, impoverished nation with often shoddy transport networks and one of the world’s worst-funded health care systems, the undertaking is still daunting.
Regular child inoculations are a “much smaller game” and vaccinating against Covid-19 will be “deeply challenging,” said Satyajit Rath from the National Institute of Immunology.
The two vaccines approved by India — AstraZeneca’s Covishield, made by local partner the Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — need to be kept refrigerated at all times.
A total of 29,000 cold-chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators are at the ready.


India has four “mega depots” to take delivery of the vaccines and transport them to state distribution hubs in temperature-controlled vans, but the final leg will be tough.
In one recent exercise in rural Uttar Pradesh — where summer temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) — a health worker was pictured transporting boxes of dummy vials on his bicycle.
In Kashmir, currently being pummelled by snowstorms, databases of priority groups — and of staff to administer the vaccines — were still being prepared last week, officials said.
During the last dry run on Friday, workers at one health center in Bangalore had to use a cellphone hotspot to go online because their network was down.
There are also concerns about the government’s aim to manage the entire process digitally via its own app, CoWIN — of which there are already several fake versions.
As of Monday, it also remained unclear whether the government has yet to agree a price per jab with the Serum Institute.
Tens of millions of shots are reportedly sitting at Serum’s factory in the southern city of Pune waiting for an agreement before a fleet of refrigerated trucks can take them to the airport.


More than 150,000 Indians have died from Covid-19 and the economy is one of the worst-hit worldwide, with millions losing their livelihoods.
“I look forward to getting the vaccine and living without fear and the mask all the time,” migrant worker Shatrughan Sharma, 43, told AFP in the capital, New Delhi.
“The last year was very tough for us.”
But like in other countries, there is skepticism about the vaccine, fueled by a torrent of misinformation online.
A recent survey of 18,000 people across India found that 69 percent were in no rush to get a Covid-19 shot.
Public trust was not helped by Bharat Biotech’s indigenous vaccine being controversially given “restricted approval” without data from Phase 3 human trials.
Plans by Serum to sell the AstraZeneca jab privately to Indian individuals and firms for 1,000 rupees ($14) has also raised fears that the rich will get inoculated sooner.
“There will be a long wait for poor people like me as the rich and well-off will get it first,” Suresh Paswan, a rickshaw puller in Patna, in the eastern province of Bihar, told AFP.

