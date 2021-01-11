You are here

Emirates resumes more flights to the Americas

Emirates resumes more flights to the Americas
The Dubai-based airline currently serves 114 destinations across six continents. (File/AFP)
Emirates resumes more flights to the Americas

Emirates resumes more flights to the Americas
  • The airline will resume flights to Seattle from Feb. 1 and Dallas and San Francisco from March 2
  • In South America, it will also introduce a fifth weekly flight to São Paulo from Feb. 5
DUBAI: Dubai’s Emirates airline has announced it is to resume flights to more destinations in South America and the US, as demand begins to return following the slowdown as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The airline will resume flights to Seattle from Feb. 1 and Dallas and San Francisco from March 2. This will boost to ten the number of cities it flies to in the US, with flights already operating to Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Toronto and Washington.

In South America, it will also introduce a fifth weekly flight to São Paulo from Feb. 5. The Dubai-based airline currently serves 114 destinations across six continents.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) last week announced that total global passenger demand was down 70.3 percent year-on-year in November, a slight improvement on the 70.6 percent year-to-year decline recorded in October.

Middle Eastern airlines saw demand drop 86 percent in the same month, another slight improvement on the 86.9 percent year-on-year drop in October.

The IATA data showed North American demand was down 83 percent in November (and 87.8 percent in October), while in Latin America the drop was 78.6 percent, a strong improvement on the 86.1 percent drop year-on-year in October.

Refunds the top gripe as COVID sees Dubai consumer complaints up 51%

Refunds the top gripe as COVID sees Dubai consumer complaints up 51%
  • Dubai authorities received 59,130 consumer complaints last year
  • Issues with refunds accounted for just over a quarter of complaints (25.88 percent)
DUBAI: The number of consumer complaints logged in Dubai increased 51 percent, mainly due to issues caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with refunds the main gripe among residents, officials said on Sunday.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department of Dubai Economy received 59,130 consumer complaints last year, a 51 percent increase compared to the 39,113 received in 2019, according to a report by WAM, the UAE state news agency.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP, said: "The growth in number of consumer complaints is also due to COVID-19 and the restricted consumer-merchant communication during the National Sterilisation Programme. We have been keen to activate communication channels with consumers, and encourage them to report any violation or challenge they faced in protecting their rights or having a pleasant shopping experience in Dubai during the pandemic crisis.”

Issues with refunds accounted for just over a quarter of complaints (25.88 percent), followed by non-compliance with the terms of agreement (18.57 percent), damage or defected products (13.13 percent), commercial fraud (9.93 percent), non-compliance with after-sales service (6.62 percent), and additional charges for the service or product (6.39 percent).

Other issues that warranted official complaint included, price hikes, shop policy incompatible with the law, non-compliance with warranty terms, refusal to repair a device, non-adherence to terms of promotional offers, price list mismatches, value-added tax, and fraudulent purchase of gold and diamonds.

“We always strive to reach amicable solution to consumer complaints, and strengthen relations between merchants and consumers through awareness programmes that clarify the rights and duties of both parties and enhance transparency in transactions," Lootah added.

The majority of complaints (31.58 percent) related to the services sector, followed by electronics (14 percent), e-commerce (13.71 percent), furniture (8.16 percent), ready-made garments and accessories (7.95 percent), freight (5.4 percent), car rental (5 percent), automobiles (4.91 percent), textiles and personal items (3.7 percent), decoration and building maintenance (2.56 percent), car workshops (2.08 percent %), and hair salons (0.93 percent).

The WAM report said Emiratis accounted for 28 percent of complaints received, followed by Indians (12 percent), Egyptians (11 percent), Saudis (6 percent), and Jordanians (5 percent).

