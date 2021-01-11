Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,295.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 140 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 363,949 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 1,948 remain active and 312 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 43, followed by the Eastern Province with 30, Makkah with 28, Qassim recorded 13 and Madinah confirmed six cases.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (140) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (158) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (355,706) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/eeNQc9RFEv
— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 11, 2021
The ministry also announced that 158 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 355,706.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said citizens and residents committed 18,746 violations against anti-COVID-19 measures from Jan. 3 to 9, with the highest in Riyadh which recorded almost 6,000, followed by Makkah, Qassim, Madinah and the Eastern Province.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 90.3 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.94 million.