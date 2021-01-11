You are here

  Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior renewed its call on citizens and residents to adhere to anti-coronavirus measures and abide by instructions. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior renewed its call on citizens and residents to adhere to anti-coronavirus measures and abide by instructions.
  • The Kingdom said 158 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 43
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,295.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 140 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 363,949 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 1,948 remain active and 312 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 43, followed by the Eastern Province with 30, Makkah with 28, Qassim recorded 13 and Madinah confirmed six cases.

The ministry also announced that 158 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 355,706.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said citizens and residents committed 18,746 violations against anti-COVID-19 measures from Jan. 3 to 9, with the highest in Riyadh which recorded almost 6,000, followed by Makkah, Qassim, Madinah and the Eastern Province.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 90.3 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.94 million.

 

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

BURAYDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal honored Dr. Sultan Al-Shaya, CEO of the Health Cluster in Qassim, on Sunday for his exemplary performance. The Health Cluster in Qassim has been ranked first for its performance in the Kingdom.

The Health Cluster is an integrated network of healthcare providers under one administrative structure serving millions of people and allowing mobility of medical professionals within the health clusters system.

The Health Ministry has launched two clusters in the Kingdom so far — one in Riyadh and the second in the central region.

It plans to streamline the healthcare system in the Kingdom along modern lines and launch more clusters to serve people in an efficient manner.

The governor lauded the efforts of the official and his team. He said the top ranking is the result of hard work and dedication. Prince Faisal also praised the healthcare professionals in the region for playing an effective role during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Later, the governor held a meeting with members of a nonprofit organization, which carries out volunteer work in the region.

He was briefed about the different initiatives carried out by the organization and the community services its members were performing in the region.

