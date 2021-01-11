You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi’s futuristic new city will boost sustainability credentials

Saudi’s futuristic new city will boost sustainability credentials

Saudi’s futuristic new city will boost sustainability credentials
The Line development will span some 170 kilometers and promises a maximum 20-minute carless commute to work. (NEOM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/my86c

Updated 15 sec ago
Taimur Khan

Saudi’s futuristic new city will boost sustainability credentials

Saudi’s futuristic new city will boost sustainability credentials
  • The Line project will put the Kingdom at the forefront of the drive to sustainability through innovation
  • Not only do such developments provide immense positive environmental externalities, but they also attract a broader range of asset financing
Updated 15 sec ago
Taimur Khan

DUBAI: Sustainable real estate development is quickly transitioning from a fringe alternative investment philosophy to the norm.

Investors today already manage $120 trillion of financial assets (including real estate) under voluntary climate change disclosures. Although there are already more than 129,000 green-rated real estate assets globally, these assets are usually standalone assets or small clusters within a wider built environment.

Globally, many governments have, or are in the process of introducing legislation which favors sustainable assets, and rightfully so, given that the built environment contributes to an estimated 40 percent of global carbon emissions.

The announcement of The Line development by the Saudi Arabian government will put the Kingdom at the forefront of this drive to sustainability through innovation.

Not only do such developments provide immense positive environmental externalities, but they also attract a broader range of asset financing, as sustainability credentials for many lenders becomes the norm.

Such developments also support future demand parameters of tenants and owner-occupiers, which will underpin resilience in such assets. This will in turn strengthen rents and capital values, and ultimately returns for investors.

  • Taimur Khan is an Associate Partner at Knight Frank
Topics: Saudi Arabia The Line NEOM

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman announces ‘The Line’ - a zero carbon city of 1 million
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman announces ‘The Line’ - a zero carbon city of 1 million
Deal signed with NEOM to raise environmental obligations in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Deal signed with NEOM to raise environmental obligations in Saudi Arabia

Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities

Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities

Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities
  • The central bank also seeks to attract a new category of investors
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Argaam

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued regulations of the debt crowdfunding activities, which aim to regulate the licensing provisions for the companies in this field, in line with the Finance Companies Control Law.

These regulations came in line with SAMA’s efforts to ensure financial stability as well as the Kingdom’s ongoing economic development in the light of Saudi Vision 2030.

The central bank also seeks to attract a new category of investors and the owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), while ensuring their adherence to the requirements of information security, corporate governance, internal regulation, risk and compliance, and internal auditing, in addition to the introduction of top-notch financing products that meet the investor aspirations.

According to these regulations, the entity which applies for licensing, should have a minimum paid-up capital of SR5 million ($), while the central bank has the right to raise or reduce the minimum capital according to market conditions.

Topics: saudi central bank SAMA

Related

Saudi Central Bank governor says some stimulus packages maintained amid uncertainty
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank governor says some stimulus packages maintained amid uncertainty
Value of mortgage loans surges 79% in November: SAMA
Business & Economy
Value of mortgage loans surges 79% in November: SAMA

Latest updates

Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities
Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities
Mohamed Salah donates oxygen tanks to hometown hospital battling COVID-19
Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah has been praised after last week donating oxygen cylinders to help coronavirus patients in his hometown Nagrig. (AFP/File Photos)
Egypt inflation declines to 5.1% during 2020
Egypt inflation declines to 5.1% during 2020
Saudi’s futuristic new city will boost sustainability credentials
Saudi’s futuristic new city will boost sustainability credentials
UK school threatens court action against Muslim girl’s family over ‘too long’ skirt
UK school threatens court action against Muslim girl’s family over ‘too long’ skirt

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.