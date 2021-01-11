You are here

Credit Suisse expands Saudi operations with new Riyadh branch

Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Credit Suisse expands Saudi operations with new Riyadh branch

Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  Credit Suisse has appointed Majid Al-Gwaiz as the Riyadh branch CEO
RIYADH: Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia, the lender said Monday.

The bank said the new branch would enable customers to benefit from wealth management offerings consisting of lending services, foreign exchange and treasury products, account management and deposits, as well as access to investment banking services and international trading capabilities.

Credit Suisse has appointed Majid Al-Gwaiz as the Riyadh branch CEO.

He will be responsible for developing local solutions to serve high-net-worth customers, family-owned companies, government-related entities and Saudi corporations.

Credit Suisse Middle East and North Africa CEO Bruno Daher said: “I am excited to begin this new and important chapter in Saudi Arabia as we expand in this key growth market and invest in ways to better serve our clients in the region.”

He added that the bank looked forward to building on and enhancing its market position under Al-Gwaiz’s leadership.

Al-Gwaiz joined Credit Suisse last July. He was previously general manager of the corporate banking group at Al Rajhi Bank and, prior to that, was a non-executive board member of SABB Takaful.

Credit Suisse was granted a local license to operate in the Kingdom in 2019, both through retail and investment banking.

Updated 20 min 4 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities

Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities
  The central bank also seeks to attract a new category of investors
Updated 20 min 4 sec ago
Argaam

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued regulations of the debt crowdfunding activities, which aim to regulate the licensing provisions for the companies in this field, in line with the Finance Companies Control Law.

These regulations came in line with SAMA’s efforts to ensure financial stability as well as the Kingdom’s ongoing economic development in the light of Saudi Vision 2030.

The central bank also seeks to attract a new category of investors and the owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), while ensuring their adherence to the requirements of information security, corporate governance, internal regulation, risk and compliance, and internal auditing, in addition to the introduction of top-notch financing products that meet the investor aspirations.

According to these regulations, the entity which applies for licensing, should have a minimum paid-up capital of SR5 million ($), while the central bank has the right to raise or reduce the minimum capital according to market conditions.

Topics: saudi central bank SAMA

