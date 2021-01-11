You are here

  Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020

Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020

Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020
The total number of work force in the industrial sector increased by 17,807. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020

Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020
  • Existing and under-construction factories totaled 9,681 across the Kingdom in 2020
Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth SR23.5 billion ($6.27 billion) in 2020, recent data issued by Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources showed.

The total number of factories that began actual production reached 515 last year.

The total number of Saudi workers in the new facilities stood at 39,404. The total number of work force in the industrial sector increased by 17,807, of which nationals and expats rose by 9,495 and 8,312, respectively.

The ministry will continue to develop the sector, Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, said, affirming that it has a more bullish outlook for better opportunities this year.

Existing and under-construction factories totaled 9,681 across the Kingdom in 2020, of which non-metallic minerals plants accounted for 20 percent, or 1,935. Rubber products plants came second with 1,268, followed by plants of unclassified machinery and equipment with 1,162.

Meanwhile, a total of 73 new plants were licensed in December 2020, with 30 facilities commencing production.

The total investment cost of these plants stood at SR2.15 billion ($570 million).

Credit Suisse expands Saudi operations with new Riyadh branch

Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Credit Suisse expands Saudi operations with new Riyadh branch

Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Credit Suisse has appointed Majid Al-Gwaiz as the Riyadh branch CEO
RIYADH: Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia, the lender said Monday.

The bank said the new branch would enable customers to benefit from wealth management offerings consisting of lending services, foreign exchange and treasury products, account management and deposits, as well as access to investment banking services and international trading capabilities.

Credit Suisse has appointed Majid Al-Gwaiz as the Riyadh branch CEO.

He will be responsible for developing local solutions to serve high-net-worth customers, family-owned companies, government-related entities and Saudi corporations.

Credit Suisse Middle East and North Africa CEO Bruno Daher said: “I am excited to begin this new and important chapter in Saudi Arabia as we expand in this key growth market and invest in ways to better serve our clients in the region.”

He added that the bank looked forward to building on and enhancing its market position under Al-Gwaiz’s leadership.

Al-Gwaiz joined Credit Suisse last July. He was previously general manager of the corporate banking group at Al Rajhi Bank and, prior to that, was a non-executive board member of SABB Takaful.

Credit Suisse was granted a local license to operate in the Kingdom in 2019, both through retail and investment banking.

