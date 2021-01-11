You are here

IHG adds to Saudi portfolio with new Holiday Inn

IHG adds to Saudi portfolio with new Holiday Inn
IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement to manage a new property in the Saudi capital. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

IHG adds to Saudi portfolio with new Holiday Inn

IHG adds to Saudi portfolio with new Holiday Inn
  IHG currently operates 95 hotels across seven brands in the Middle East
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement to manage a new property in the Saudi capital as part of its expansion in the Kingdom.

The deal was signed with Lina Snack Foods Company and the 138-room property, Holiday Inn Riyadh The Business District, is scheduled to open next January.

It is located close to King Khalid International Airport and the Riyadh Front and will feature two food outlets. It will be part of a mixed-use development that includes 20 offices, a coffee shop, a mosque and a nursery. 

Matthew Tripolone, who is a vice president at IHG, said: “Saudi Arabia remains a priority market for us in the region, and we are delighted to add another hotel to our growing portfolio in the country. Despite the current challenges faced by the industry, we believe that Vision 2030 will continue to progress and the hospitality industry will be an extremely important sector.” 

The growth would be fueled by increasing demand from business and leisure travelers and key cities such as Riyadh would be at the center of this demand, he added.

IHG currently operates 95 hotels across seven brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Voco and Six Senses. Dozens more are due to open within the next five years.

It recently signed an agreement to manage the 145-room Voco Jeddah North, which is set to open in the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: InterContinental Hotels Group Riyadh

Qiddiya CEO: Work underway on key mixed-use real estate project

Qiddiya CEO: Work underway on key mixed-use real estate project
Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
Argaam

Qiddiya CEO: Work underway on key mixed-use real estate project

Qiddiya CEO: Work underway on key mixed-use real estate project
  Progress so far unaffected by COVID-19: Philippe Gas
Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
Argaam

QIDDIYA: Qiddiya Investment Co. (QIC) is developing a key real estate project within Qiddiya that will include residential, commercial and office units to attract companies, CNBC Arabia reported, citing CEO Philippe Gas.
The project has a main sports component, which will be developed in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Sports, in order to host part of the activities of the Asian Games.
QIC will commence work for the first phase of the project this year. Infrastructure works carried out so far have not been affected by COVID-19, Gas said.
A number of activities will be inaugurated by 2023, such as the Six Flags park and an entertainment area, he said, adding that real estate developments and other assets are also being planned.
QIC will work with Saudi firms to develop the local economy, while international companies will be sought only in the event of lack of local expertise.
The project is receiving global attention, with in-depth discussions being held with potential investors across various sectors, which is key for diversifying the Saudi economy, said Gas.
Qiddiya is part of the Kingdom’s tourism strategy and represents a hub for attracting tourists, especially in light of Riyadh’s population growth, he added.
The project comprises 500 employees, 60 percent of whom are Saudis, with a plan to increase their number over the coming years, Gas said.
QIC is fully owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and is subject to Saudi laws. The project is located an hour from King Khalid International Airport and 40 minutes from the center of Riyadh, covering an area of 334 sq. km.

Topics: Qiddiya Philippe Gas Qiddiya Investment Co. real estate

