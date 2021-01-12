Spoilers ruining chances of peaceful solutions must stop, says UN chief

You are here

Antonio Guterres pointed to the ceasefire in Syria and the reduction in hostilities in both South Sudan and Libya as signs of hope for the future. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The UN is commemorating its first meeting in London in January, 1946
  • The war on nature is a war with no winners, says Guterres
NEW YORK: The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on “spoilers” in conflict zones around the world to stop their activities at a virtual event to commemorate the first ever UN General Assembly meeting.

This came after Guterres was asked by a youth representative whether his call for a global ceasefire to allow countries to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic could still be a reality.

Guterres pointed to the ceasefire in Syria and the reduction in hostilities in both South Sudan and Libya as signs of hope for the future.

But he lamented the situation in Yemen, where a humanitarian disaster as a result of conflict has been made worse by the pandemic and climate change.

The greatest impediment to agreement is lack of trust, said Guterres, with “spoilers” making it difficult to move forward, such as the countries intervening in Libya and “undermining the possibility of the (various parties) to come together.”

Guterres called on UN Security Council members to unite in fighting impunity, and ensuring accountability “so spoilers understand they need to stop.”

The UN chief was on a virtual visit to London to commemorate the first General Assembly meeting 75 years ago in the British capital.

In August 1941, as the horrors of the Second World War unfurled, with Jews being exterminated across Europe, suffering around the globe, and London being bombed during the Blitz, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt came together to draft a vision for post-war generations.

Known as the Atlantic Charter, the commitments enshrined the rule of law, cooperation among nations, and universal human rights, including people’s right to self-determination. Those values became the foundation for the UN charter.

Guterres took a moment to emphasize that the founders’ vision has been vindicated. “There has not been a Third World War,” Guterres said. “That in itself is a great achievement, of which the UN and its member states can be rightly proud.”

For 75 years, he said, the General Assembly has upheld laws on human rights, environmental protection, arms control and war crimes. Its 1960 self-determination declaration has led over 80 former colonies to gain their independence.

And in the past year, continued Guterres, the UN has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the World Health Organization leading the global health response and the General Assembly passing resolutions calling for global solidarity to fight the virus.

But despite these successes, Guterres called the world’s response to climate change inadequate.

“Apocalyptic fires and floods, cyclones and hurricanes are becoming the new normal,” he warned. “Biodiversity is collapsing. One million species are at risk of extinction and whole ecosystems are disappearing before our eyes. 

“This is a war on nature — and a war with no winners,” he added.

Highlighting the gaps in global cooperation over the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a disproportionate impact on the world’s poor, the elderly and the most vulnerable, Guterres said 88 million people are being pushed into poverty and more than 270 million are at risk of acute food insecurity. 

The UN chief called for a “new global deal” with the Earth’s resources shared more equitably, and “a new social contract between people, governments, the private sector and civil society (to) tackle the roots of inequality with fair taxation on income and wealth, universal benefits, and opportunities for all.”

He said the blueprint exists that can turn the pandemic into opportunity for growth: The Paris Agreement and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Asked by another youth representative how the UN intends to finance climate-related changes, Guterres said that the trillions of dollars spent in stimulus COVID-19 packages can be used at the same time to address the climate change issue.

The same money could go to support industries that pollute, he said, or create new jobs in renewable energy.

Fabrizio Hochschild, Guterres’s adviser on the preparations for the commemoration of the UN’s 75th anniversary, had, prior to the London event, briefed the press in New York on an international survey conducted “as a global reality check to capture what kind of world people want to see 25 years from now.”

Hochschild said that against the backdrop of a “paralyzed” UN Security Council, disunity and conflict between member states, the survey of 1.5 million participants from all geographical regions showed a remarkable unity across generations and people from different political directions.

Around 97 percent of respondents want to see more international cooperation to address the chief concerns of today’s world, he said, including the destruction of the environment, upholding human rights, resolving conflicts, ending violence against women, poverty and inequality, and corruption.

Hochschild said those trends were already present before the pandemic, and the latter only increased “the awareness of global interconnectivity.”

Most remarkable in the findings was the strong optimism displayed by the poorest, most devastated countries that things will look brighter in 25 years from now, which was in stark contrast to the pessimism prevalent in rich and developed countries.

Topics: United Nations

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats began a push on Monday to force US President Donald Trump from office, introducing an article of impeachment that accuses him of inciting insurrection in connection with the violent attack on the Capitol last week.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives could vote on impeachment as early as Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters. Passage would make Trump, a Republican, the only US president ever to be impeached twice.
Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress last week, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.
The violence came after Trump urged supporters to march on the Capitol at a rally where he repeated false claims that his resounding defeat in the Nov. 3 election was illegitimate. Many House Democrats and a handful of Republicans say Trump should not be trusted to serve out his term, which ends on Jan. 20.
“We have a president most of us believe participated in encouraging an insurrection and an attack on this building and on democracy and trying to subvert the counting of the presidential ballot,” Hoyer told reporters.
As the House convened on Monday, Republicans blocked an effort to immediately consider a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the US Constitution’s never-used 25th Amendment to remove an unfit president.
“The US House must never adopt a resolution that demands the removal of a duly elected president, without any hearings, debate or recorded votes,” said Republican Representative Alex Mooney, who raised the objection.
The House still could vote as early as Tuesday on the resolution for use of the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and the Cabinet to remove a president who is incapable of fulfilling his duties.
Pence and his fellow Republicans have shown little interest in invoking the amendment, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have tried to ramp up the pressure on them to act against Trump. They called on Pence to respond within 24 hours after passage of the resolution.
“As our next step, we will move forward with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor. The president’s threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Dozens of people who attacked police officers, stole computers and smashed windows during the rampage at the Capitol have been arrested for their role in the violence, and officials have opened 25 domestic terrorism investigations.
Trump acknowledged a new administration would take office on Jan. 20 in a video statement after the attack but has not appeared in public. Twitter and Facebook have suspended his accounts, citing the risk of him inciting violence.

DEMOCRATIC SUPPORT
Representative Jim McGovern, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, said he expected the impeachment article would pass the House.
“What this president did is unconscionable, and he needs to be held to account,” McGovern told CNN.
The lawmakers who drafted the impeachment charge say they have locked in the support of at least 214 of the chamber’s 222 Democrats, indicating strong odds of passage. Biden has so far not weighed in on impeachment, saying it is a matter for Congress.
Pence was in the Capitol along with his family when Trump’s supporters attacked, and he and Trump are currently not on speaking terms. Pence’s office did not respond to questions about using the 25th Amendment to oust Trump. A source said last week he was opposed to the idea.
House Democrats impeached Trump in December 2019 for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden, but the Republican-controlled Senate voted not to convict him.
Even if the House impeaches Trump again, the Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans, would not take up the charges until Jan. 19 at the earliest, Trump’s last full day in office.
Democrats’ latest effort to force out Trump also faces long odds of success without bipartisan support. It requires a two-thirds majority to convict and remove Trump in the 100-member Senate, where Republicans will have a slim majority until the winners of the recent Georgia runoff races are seated and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in. Harris would be the tie-breaking vote in the chamber.
So far, only four Republican lawmakers have said publicly that Trump should not serve out the remaining nine days in his term.
An impeachment trial would tie up the Senate during Biden’s first weeks in office, preventing the new president from installing Cabinet secretaries and acting on priorities like coronavirus relief.
Representative Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, has suggested his chamber could avoid that problem by waiting several months to send the impeachment charge over to the Senate.
Trump would be long gone by then, but a conviction could lead to him being barred from running for president again in 2024. The votes also would force Trump’s Republicans to again defend his behavior.
Washington remains on high alert ahead of Biden’s inauguration. The event traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city, but has been scaled back dramatically because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

