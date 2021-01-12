You are here

Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. (Twitter)
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

  • Roble made the quota pledge after talks with female lawmakers — who currently hold 24 percent of the 329 seats in Somalia’s lower and upper houses of parliament, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
GAROWE, Somalia: Nearly a third of Somalia’s parliamentary seats will be reserved for female lawmakers in an election next month, the prime minister said, a measure long demanded by women’s rights campaigners in the Horn of Africa nation.
While welcoming Saturday’s announcement by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, some women’s groups cautioned that implementing the measure in time for the Feb. 8 poll would be challenging and depended on the commitment of clan leaders.
Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, and due to the fragile security situation, elections consist of clan delegates choosing members of parliament as opposed to a one-person, one-vote electoral system.
Roble made the quota pledge after talks with female lawmakers — who currently hold 24 percent of the 329 seats in Somalia’s lower and upper houses of parliament, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
Ensuring that clan leaders nominate enough women representatives will be vital to securing the full 30 percent quota, women’s activists said.

South Korea and Iran negotiate release of vessel

South Korea and Iran negotiate release of vessel
South Korea and Iran negotiate release of vessel

  • Iran said the IRGC seized the ship because it was leaking oil in violation of environmental laws
  • South Korea used to be a major buyer of Iranian oil until US ended their sanctions waiver on imports of Iranian oil in 2019
DUBAI: South Korea’s vice foreign minister met with their Iranian counterpart to negotiate the release of the captured vessel and its crew, US-funded broadcaster Radio Farda reported.
Choi Jong-kun met with Abbas Araqchi to discuss the South Korean-flaged MT Hankuk Chemi seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 4 as it was in the area of the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.
Iran said the IRGC seized the ship because it was leaking oil in violation of environmental laws.
“Seoul shouldn’t politicize the issue and rather wait until the factual investigation of the case by the Iranian judiciary is complete,” Araqchi was quoted as saying.
South Korea used to be a major buyer of Iranian oil until US ended their sanctions waiver on imports of Iranian oil in 2019. Around $7 billion of Iran’s funds are now frozen in two South Korean banks.
“For two-and-a-half years, our accounts have been frozen because of US sanctions and during this time South Korea has allowed itself to be bossed around by the United States," Araqchi added.
The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.
“I’m a little relieved to know that the crew is safe, but the situation is serious,” Choi Jong-kun said.
According to South Korean Yonhap News Agency, Iran wants to free the money to purchase medical supplies and COVID-19 vaccines.

