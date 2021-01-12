You are here

Putin hosts talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia

Putin hosts talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, center, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow. (AP)
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

Putin hosts talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia

Putin hosts talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia
  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev did not shake hands, only exchanging curt greetings as they sat down at an oval table opposite Putin
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the deal that ended the conflict.
A Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement in November halted the six-week conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous enclave and surrounding areas, locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan.
But tensions persist, with sporadic fighting, prisoners of war continuing to be held by both sides, and disagreements over how a prospective new transport corridor cutting through the region will work.
The enclave is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but both ethnic Armenians and Azeris regard it as part of their historic homelands and fought a much bigger war in the 1990s over it that left tens of thousands dead.

In opening remarks in the Kremlin, Putin said the November cease-fire deal, which saw Moscow deploy peacekeepers to the region, was being implemented.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev did not shake hands, only exchanging curt greetings as they sat down at an oval table opposite Putin.

Rising influence
The cease-fire deal sparked protests in Yerevan against Pashinyan whom protesters accused of bungling the war. He has since faced pressure from opponents to step down, something he has resisted.
Aliyev has cast the war victory at home as a historic righting of wrongs, something Armenia rejects, and held a victory parade last month with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
For Russia, the conflict highlighted the rising influence of Azeri ally Turkey in the South Caucasus, part of the former Soviet Union that Moscow has traditionally seen as its own sphere of influence.
But by brokering the deal and getting Russian peacekeepers on the ground, Putin has thwarted a stronger Turkish presence for now while expanding Moscow’s own military footprint.
Dmitry Trenin, a political analyst for the Moscow Carnegie Center, said the Kremlin hoped that Monday’s talks would allow it to reaffirm its influence in the region.
“(The) peacekeeping function is Moscow’s advantage in its competitive relationship with Ankara,” Trenin wrote on Twitter.

DUBAI: South Korea’s vice foreign minister met with their Iranian counterpart to negotiate the release of the captured vessel and its crew, US-funded broadcaster Radio Farda reported.
Choi Jong-kun met with Abbas Araqchi to discuss the South Korean-flaged MT Hankuk Chemi seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 4 as it was in the area of the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.
Iran said the IRGC seized the ship because it was leaking oil in violation of environmental laws.
“Seoul shouldn’t politicize the issue and rather wait until the factual investigation of the case by the Iranian judiciary is complete,” Araqchi was quoted as saying.
South Korea used to be a major buyer of Iranian oil until US ended their sanctions waiver on imports of Iranian oil in 2019. Around $7 billion of Iran’s funds are now frozen in two South Korean banks.
“For two-and-a-half years, our accounts have been frozen because of US sanctions and during this time South Korea has allowed itself to be bossed around by the United States," Araqchi added.
The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.
“I’m a little relieved to know that the crew is safe, but the situation is serious,” Choi Jong-kun said.
According to South Korean Yonhap News Agency, Iran wants to free the money to purchase medical supplies and COVID-19 vaccines.

