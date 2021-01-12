Kylie Jenner wears L’Afshar to wrap up filming of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

You are here

Kylie Jenner showed off the L'Afshar Ida bag in beige croc. Instagram
Updated 12 January 2021
DUBAI: Kylie Jenner loves her some L’Afshar. The beauty mogul and reality television star has been seen championing the Dubai-based accessories label’s box-shaped handbags and clutches on several occasions, including during paparazzi strolls, on the red carpet and even on the last day of filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan uploaded a carousel of pictures of herself on Instagram this week, showcasing an all-white ensemble that included a creamy, leather Zeynep Arcay trench coat, a corset top and matching trousers from Helmut Lang and L’Afshar’s Ida bag in beige croc, that she picked to close out the last day of filming on the reality television show that catapulted her and her family into the spotlight.

She completed her glamorous outfit with beige Bottega Veneta mules and diamond-encrusted drop earrings.

“Last day of filming,” she simply captioned her Instagram post.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner)

Lilian Afshar, the designer behind the brand, is known for her unique, structured designs and use of marbled resin and intricate mirror-work.

The Ida Croc bag has been worn by more than a few Hollywood celebrities, including Lili Reinhart, Laura Dern and Rachel Bilson. However, those aren’t the only A-listers who seem to be huge fans of the label — Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Alicia Keys have all been spotted wearing the brand.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by L'AFSHAR (@lilianafshar)

The 23-year-old entrepreneur isn’t the only celebrity fan of the label, her older sister Kendall Jenner has also been spotted clutching a bag by L’Afshar in recent months.

The family announced that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run in a statement in September.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye,” Kim Kardashian West and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in the statement.

“We’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” said their social media statement, without further explanation about the move.

The final season is set to air in 2021.

The series, which debuted in October 2007, begot 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami" and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”

