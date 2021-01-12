You are here

  • Home
  • Trading ban lifted on founding shareholders of Amlak International

Trading ban lifted on founding shareholders of Amlak International

Trading ban lifted on founding shareholders of Amlak International
Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) is one of Amlak’s major shareholders with a 22.41 percent stake. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/665a4

Updated 12 January 2021
Argaam

Trading ban lifted on founding shareholders of Amlak International

Trading ban lifted on founding shareholders of Amlak International
Updated 12 January 2021
Argaam

The ban on Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Co.’s founding shareholders from selling shares was lifted Jan. 12, 2021, six months after the stock began trading on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on July 13, 2020.

Under the Capital Market Authority (CMA) regulations, a company’s founding shareholders, as well as major shareholders who own 5 percent minimum, cannot sell their shares for six months after the beginning of trading on Tadawul.

After the end of the lockup period, those shareholders do not need the market regulator’s approval to dispose of their shares.

Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) is one of Amlak’s major shareholders with a 22.41 percent stake, followed by Amlak Finance (18.35 percent).

Topics: Amlak International

Related

Exclusive INTERVIEW: Amlak IPO a vote of confidence in long-term fundamentals, says CEO Abdullah Al-Sudairy
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Amlak IPO a vote of confidence in long-term fundamentals, says CEO Abdullah Al-Sudairy
Saudi property firm Amlak plans first post-coronavirus Riyadh IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi property firm Amlak plans first post-coronavirus Riyadh IPO

Japanese firms plan $103 million investment in Morocco car parts sector

Japanese firms plan $103 million investment in Morocco car parts sector
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

Japanese firms plan $103 million investment in Morocco car parts sector

Japanese firms plan $103 million investment in Morocco car parts sector
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

RABAT: Japanese wire harness makers Yazaki and Sumitomo are planning to build new factories in Morocco, costing a combined $103 million, to supply the automotive sector, the Moroccan industry ministry said on Tuesday.
Yazaki will build three new factories in Tangier, Kenitra and Meknes worth $52 million while Sumitomo will set up its fifth Moroccan factory in Casablanca for $51 million, the ministry said.
The Sumitomo plant will export its output to supply vehicle makers FCA and CNH Global, the ministry said.
Morocco hosts production plants for French carmakers Renault and PSA, which have encouraged investments by car part suppliers.
The automotive sector tops Morocco’s exports despite a drop of 10% to $6.6 billion in the first 11 months of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Morocco cars industry Japan

Related

Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford virus jab
Middle-East
Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford virus jab
Morocco’s king, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss bilateral relations
Middle-East
Morocco’s king, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss bilateral relations

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia confirms 5 COVID-19 deaths, 147 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 5 COVID-19 deaths, 147 new cases
Australia’s Toby Price crashes out of perilous Dakar at NEOM
Australia’s Toby Price crashes out of perilous Dakar at NEOM
Rights groups hail new Israeli ‘apartheid’ report
Rights groups hail new Israeli ‘apartheid’ report
Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli settlement in West Bank
Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli settlement in West Bank
Iran set to execute second wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini amid outcry
Iran set to execute second wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini amid outcry

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.